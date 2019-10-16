Biden, meanwhile, held just $8.9 million, a small fraction of what his leading rivals have at their disposal.

Sanders held $33.7 million cash on hand in his third quarter fund-raising report. Warren had $25.7 million during the same period, while South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg came next with $23.3 million.

WASHINGTON — Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren don’t just lead the Democratic presidential primary in fund-raising. They’ve stockpiled millions more than their rivals, including former vice president Joe Biden, who burned through money at a fast clip over the past three months while posting an anemic fund-raising haul.

With the first votes of the Democratic contest just months away, the candidates are entering a critical and expensive period when having an ample supply of cash can make or break a campaign. Biden’s total raises questions about his durability as a front-runner.

‘‘Can he do better at fund-raising? Absolutely. And I think he will,’’ said Biden donor and fund-raiser Steve Westly.

While many contenders in the crowded field will be triaging resources and making difficult spending decisions in the coming months, the advantage enjoyed by the Vermont and Massachusetts senators means they will have the luxury of spending when and where they want. That will allow them to buy large amounts of advertising, respond to attacks, and boost their ground games in early voting states like Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina.

Biden has built a formidable campaign, but it’s come at a cost. The $17.6 million he spent over the past three months was more than the $15.7 million he took in, according to his fund-raising figures that were submitted to the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday’s reporting deadline.

Despite his lackluster totals, he still remains a favored candidate in recent public opinion polls, along with Warren. And in recent weeks, both Biden and his wife, Jill, have kept up a busier fundraising schedule.

‘‘People focused on the minutia and the details,’’ said Westly, a Silicon Valley venture capitalist. ‘‘The reality is this is quickly boiling down to a two-person race — and that’s between Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren.’’

Associated Press

Former New Jersey governor defends tweet comparing President Trump to Hitler

TRENTON, N.J. — Former New Jersey governor Christie Whitman says she stands by a tweet she deleted in which she compared President Trump to Adolf Hitler.

The Republican tweeted Hitler ‘‘has nothing on’’ Trump.

Whitman’s tweet was in response to reports that a violent parody video depicting a likeness of Trump shooting and stabbing opponents and members of the media was played during a conference at his Miami golf resort.

Whitman tells WNBC-TV in New York the comparison was ‘‘inflammatory’’ but she hoped the shock value would make people realize the severity of the situation.

Whitman, who also served as administrator of the United States Environmental Protection Agency, says she is ‘‘really frightened for the country.’’

After the White House condemned the video, Whitman tweeted again saying the video was ‘‘the stuff of dictators.’’

Associated Press

President Trump diverts more Pentagon funds to construction of proposed US-Mexico border wall

WASHINGTON — President Trump has quietly transferred more than $200 million from Pentagon counterdrug efforts toward building his long-promised wall along the US-Mexico border, drawing protests from Democrats who say he is again abusing his powers.

The move would shift $129 million to wall construction from anti-drug efforts in Afghanistan — the source of perhaps 90 percent of the world’s heroin — along with $90 million freed up by passage of a stopgap funding bill, top Democrats said in a letter to Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

The Defense Department ‘‘was faced with a simple choice: either additional funds be used for their intended purpose, to accelerate our military’s efforts to combat heroin production in Afghanistan; or divert these funds to pay for cost increases of a border wall project that does not have the support of the American people,’’ the Democrats wrote.

Senators Dick Durbin of Illinois, Chuck Schumer of New York, and Patrick Leahy of Vermont took the lead, noting that the heroin trade is a major funding source for the Taliban and urging the Pentagon to ‘‘redouble its efforts to starve the Taliban of a vital funding source and reduce the scourge of heroin abuse in this country and abroad.’’

Trump has shifted more than $6 billion from Pentagon accounts to pay for border fence construction, considerably more than lawmakers have provided through annual appropriations bills.

Wall funding has been a major source of conflict between Capitol Hill Democrats and Trump as they negotiate agency funding bills each year. For instance, Trump was forced to settle for just $1.4 billion in wall funding in talks this winter. He issued a controversial declaration of a national emergency shortly afterward that allowed him to shift almost three times as much money from military construction accounts to wall building.

A fight over the wall issue is tying up efforts to begin serious negotiations on wrapping up $1.4 trillion worth of agency appropriations by Thanksgiving.

Separately, the Senate is expected to vote Thursday to sustain Trump’s veto Tuesday of legislation to reject his emergency declaration.

Associated Press