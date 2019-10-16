The adviser, Fiona Hill, did not accuse Sondland of acting maliciously or intentionally putting the country at risk. But she described Sondland, a hotelier and Trump donor-turned-ambassador, as metaphorically driving in an unfamiliar place with no guardrails and no GPS, according to the people, who were not authorized to publicly discuss a deposition that took place behind closed doors.

Hill, former senior director for European and Russian affairs at the White House, also said that she raised her concerns with intelligence officials inside the White House, one of the people said.

Sondland’s lawyer declined to comment.

In her testimony, Hill described her fears that Sondland represented a counterintelligence risk because his actions made him vulnerable to foreign governments that could exploit his inexperience. She said Sondland extensively used a personal cellphone for official business and repeatedly told foreign officials they were welcome at the White House whenever they liked.

Hill said his invitations, which were highly unusual and not communicated to others at the White House, prompted one instance in which Romanian officials arrived without appointments, citing Sondland.

Hill also testified that Sondland held himself out to foreign officials as someone who could deliver meetings at the White House while also providing the cellphone numbers of US officials to foreigners, the people said. Those actions created additional counterintelligence risks, she said.

Sondland is scheduled to meet privately with impeachment investigators Thursday, despite directions from the State Department and White House that he and other witnesses should not cooperate. The president and his senior advisers view the investigation as illegitimate. Sondland’s lawyer has indicated his client will testify.

Other aspects of Hill’s testimony that have been previously reported as well as details offered by other officials who have spoken to investigators put Sondland at the center of a parallel foreign policy toward Ukraine. Sidelining career experts and the former US ambassador to Kyiv, Sondland, other political appointees close to the president, and Trump’s private lawyer Rudy Giuliani sought to pressure Ukraine’s new government to open investigations into Democrats that would benefit the president politically.

Hill said that she and her boss, John Bolton, then the national security adviser, were so concerned by what they saw that Hill alerted White House lawyers. She told the committees that Bolton wanted to make it clear he was not part of whatever “drug deal” that Sondland and Mick Mulvaney, acting White House chief of staff, were crafting on Ukraine, and that on another occasion Bolton compared Giuliani to “a hand grenade who’s going to blow everybody up.”

Hill testified that she and Bolton were moved to act after Sondland revealed during a July 10 meeting that there was an agreement with Mulvaney that Trump would meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine if his government opened the investigations the White House sought. Sondland also mentioned Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company that had appointed Hunter Biden, the son of former vice president Joe Biden, to its board.

A White House meeting would be a sought-after prize for Zelenskiy, conferring legitimacy on his new government and demonstrating US support as Ukraine battles Russian-backed separatists in its east.

Hill left the White House in July, before Trump’s call with Zelenskiy prompted a whistle-blower complaint that set off the Ukraine scandal.

Earlier this month, Kurt Volker, former special envoy for Ukraine, produced for investigators text messages with Sondland and other US and Ukrainian officials that showed Sondland was enmeshed in efforts to secure investigations from the Ukrainians that could help the president politically.