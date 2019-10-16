On Aug. 8, 2016, Simms was subjected to a public vaginal cavity search during which her tampon was pulled out in view of male police officers and others nearby, according to a federal lawsuit filed last year in the Western District of Texas. Simms sued the city of San Antonio and now-retired San Antonio Police Department detective Mara Wilson for unspecified damages, alleging that the act was a ‘‘blatant violation’’ of her constitutional rights, and resulted ‘‘in significant and lasting harm.’’

Natalie D. Simms was in shock as she stood, hands raised, on the dimly lighted side street in San Antonio. A police officer looking for drugs had failed to find anything after combing through her pockets. But much to Simms’ horror, the search wasn’t over.

‘‘Natalie suffered through a shocking display of what can occur when police power is unchecked,’’ Dean Malone, an attorney for Simms, told WOAI in 2018.

Now it appears the legal battle may be ending. The city is scheduled to vote Thursday on a proposed settlement that would award $205,000 to Simms, according to an official agenda. Simms and her lawyer have agreed to the sum, the San Antonio Express-News reported, citing a city memo.

The potential payout offered to Simms, 40, is not the first of its kind in Texas. Last January, officials in Harris County paid $185,000 to a Houston woman who alleged in a federal lawsuit that her constitutional rights were violated when two sheriff’s deputies performed a cavity search on her, the Houston Chronicle reported. In that case, the settlement drew backlash from the woman’s lawyers and advocates, who decried the amount as ‘‘an injustice,’’ according to the Chronicle.

washington post