City officials said schools remained open to students, who would be fed three meals and were being supervised by nonunion workers like principals. But some parents were skeptical of that option, signing up for last-minute camps at community centers and local parks. Others said they were staying home from work or hiring babysitters. School bus service was suspended.

CHICAGO — Tens of thousands of public school teachers took to picket lines Thursday morning as a strike in the nation’s third-largest school district canceled classes across the city, sent parents racing to find child care, and left Chicago’s new mayor, Lori Lightfoot, grappling with her most significant crisis to date.

Outside schools across the city, clusters of teachers and supporters — many of them dressed in red — held signs and handed out apple cider and coffee, waving to passing cars and answering questions for parents who walked up.

“We want to be in our classrooms with our babies, but we need to get them the class sizes and counselors and support that they need,” said Shemeka Elam, a third-grade teacher who stood outside Anna R. Langford Community Academy on the city’s South Side. Many passing cars honked in support as they passed Elam and other teachers beside the school.

The standoff between city officials and more than 20,000 Chicago teachers and thousands more school support workers had been brewing for months, but many residents had believed a strike would be averted. Now, with one landing weeks into the school year, they were worried about what it might mean for their families — for college applications, for sports seasons, for daily routines.

On the city’s far north side, Eric Ndedi, the father of two boys — age 14 and 9 — said he had kept his children home with their mother even though school buildings were open.

“It’s more safe than going when there is no teacher,” said Ndedi, 42, a ride-hailing driver who said he had been accustomed to teacher strikes while growing up in the Democratic Republic of Congo but had not previously experienced one in the United States. “It’s better to stay at home.”

Ndedi, who moved to Chicago three years ago, said he did not know enough to say who was to blame for the strike but that “it’s totally not good.” He said he expected his sons to spend the day watching television and hoped they would be back in class Friday.

It was uncertain how long the walkout would last. Jesse Sharkey, president of the Chicago Teachers Union, has said that he hoped for a short strike and saw a path for an agreement but that next steps were up to Lightfoot.

Outside Peirce International Studies School on the north side on Thursday morning, Sharkey said, “It’s up to the mayor to get a fast contract settlement; she has the power to do that. But we are going to hold fast to a just contract settlement.”

The strike in Chicago follows a wave of teacher protests and work stoppages nationwide, including in conservative states like West Virginia and Oklahoma, as well as in large, liberal cities including Los Angeles and Denver.

Across the country, teacher unions have demanded bigger budgets not just for salaries but also for classroom supplies, smaller class sizes, and additional support personnel, such as nurses and guidance counselors — the issues at the heart of the current conflict in Chicago. Along the protest lines Thursday, teachers stressed that their biggest complaints were not about their own salaries, but concerns about equity for all of the city’s public school students, including those on the west and south sides, parts of the city that have often been overlooked and where schools have been closed in recent years.

Lightfoot said that there had been progress in recent days in negotiations on the issues of staffing and class size but that other topics kept the two sides apart.

“They gave us a number of issues in the last 24 hours that we could not bridge those divides — and some of which, we’re just not going to be able to get there,” said Lightfoot, who took office this year after an overwhelming electoral victory and pledged to improve life in neighborhoods on the city’s south and west sides. About 47 percent of the Chicago public school system’s students are Hispanic, 37 percent are African American, and 10 percent are white. Some 76 percent are economically disadvantaged.

Lightfoot, who said she would be going door to door Thursday in parts of the city to check on students, said, “this work stoppage will put a significant strain on working families.”