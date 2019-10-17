Yadiel Torres perched nervously on the edge of the roof of his friend’s house as police surrounded him in March. It was roughly a nine-foot drop to the lawn below, and from his vantage point, he could look into the backyards of neighboring homes in Kissimmee, Florida.

One officer had clambered up the roof after him, while two others waited on the ground.

‘‘Push him off the roof,’’ Kissimmee Police Sgt. Anthony Amada called from the yard.