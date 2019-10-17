Yadiel Torres perched nervously on the edge of the roof of his friend’s house as police surrounded him in March. It was roughly a nine-foot drop to the lawn below, and from his vantage point, he could look into the backyards of neighboring homes in Kissimmee, Florida.
One officer had clambered up the roof after him, while two others waited on the ground.
‘‘Push him off the roof,’’ Kissimmee Police Sgt. Anthony Amada called from the yard.
Body-camera video released Wednesday by the Kissimmee Police Department shows that Torres, who had been accused of absconding with his ex-girlfriend’s car, offered to climb back into the house through an open window. But Officer Plenio Massiah obeyed his supervisor’s orders. He gave the teenager a firm shove and sent him flying. The 18-year-old hit the ground with a thud.
Although Torres wasn’t hurt by the fall, the March 3 standoff ‘‘could have resulted in significant injury,’’ the Kissimmee Police Department acknowledged Wednesday. The report, which followed a seven-month investigation, concluded that pushing a suspect off a roof went against department policies governing use of force and was a bad idea.
But for the two officers involved, the consequences have been minimal. According to the Orlando Sentinel, Massiah was given an eight-hour suspension, which he fulfilled by giving up a vacation day. Amada had handed in his notice in June. At the time of his resignation, the 14-year veteran was facing another, unrelated complaint alleging excessive use of force.
WASHINGTON POST