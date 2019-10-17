WASHINGTON — Theodore McCarrick, a former bishop of the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C., and a Catholic cardinal who was defrocked this year amid allegations he sexually abused two minors and sexually harassed seminarians, is facing new accusations that he abused at least seven boys from around 1970 until 1990, according to three sources, including a person with direct knowledge of the claims US church officials sent to the Vatican in January.

In addition, six allegations of sexual abuse by seminarians and former seminarians also were sent to Rome, according to the person with direct knowledge.

In an interview, an accuser told The Washington Post that many of the boys knew one another. They often would travel together with McCarrick on fund-raising trips to churches and the homes of donors around the country, where the abuse allegedly would occur.