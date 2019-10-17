She said she also told Trump the House had overwhelmingly voted against his decision to withdraw US forces from northern Syria and that if he were trying to bring troops home worldwide, it made no sense to send American military forces to Saudi Arabia.

The White House released a photo of the president, military leaders, and top members of Congress from Wednesday’s session after Democrats abruptly walked out of the meeting. They were incensed by what they described as an insulting and ‘‘nasty diatribe’’ by Trump during which he called Pelosi, a California Democrat, a ‘‘third-rate politician.’’

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she was ‘‘probably saying ‘all roads lead to Putin’ ’’ when she stood across from a visibly angry President Trump and pointed her finger at him at a White House meeting.

Pelosi said her main question to the president was what the plan was to fight the Islamic State terrorist group now that the United States had ‘‘reneged’’ on the Kurds, a US partner in the counterterrorism fight.

Pelosi has fully backed the fast-moving impeachment inquiry that she launched last month. She suggested on Wednesday that he was struggling under pressure.

‘‘He just couldn’t handle it, so he kind of engaged in a meltdown,’’ Pelosi told reporters immediately after the aborted meeting, referring to the 354-60-4 bipartisan vote in the House earlier Wednesday that broadly condemned the troop withdrawal. Later, Pelosi added: ‘‘I think now we have to pray for his health, because this was a very serious meltdown on the part of the president.’’

Later Wednesday, after tweeting the photo, Trump accused Pelosi of having an ‘‘unhinged meltdown’’ of her own. Pelosi’s allies said it showed her standing up to Trump’s bullying, and the speaker posted it proudly on her own social media pages.

The Cabinet Room gathering became tense at multiple points, according to lawmakers and other officials briefed on the exchanges, as Trump fought with Democrats, lashed out against former members of his own administration, and faced pushback even from Republicans.

House majority leader Steny Hoyer, Democrat of Maryland, left the meeting with Pelosi, and Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York, followed shortly afterward.

According to Schumer and two other officials familiar with the remarks, Trump repeatedly downplayed the threat from the released Islamic State fighters, saying America did not need to worry about ‘‘terrorists 7,000 miles away.’’

Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the House Republican Conference chair, spoke up to remind Trump that the terrorists who killed more than 3,000 Americans in the 9/11 terrorist attacks ‘‘came from 7,000 miles away’’ themselves.

Washington Post

Trump Jr., of all people, slams Hunter Biden over nepotism

Donald Trump Jr. listened Wednesday night as Fox News host Sean Hannity scrutinized Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings, suggesting that the son of former vice president Joe Biden had opportunities in other countries only because ‘‘they’re really buying favor with the father.’’

‘‘Of course they are,’’ Trump Jr. chimed in. ‘‘When you’re the father and your son’s entire career is dependent on that, they own you.’’

Trump Jr.’s Wednesday remarks sparked collective head-scratching and ridicule, but it’s a critique that he and his brother Eric Trump have repeatedly voiced in recent days — much to the increasing annoyance of critics, including ‘‘Comedy Central’’ host Trevor Noah, who are vexed by the pair’s apparent lack of self-awareness.

‘‘Now, let’s be clear, I’m not defending Hunter Biden,’’ Noah said on his show Wednesday. ‘‘All I’m saying is the last people who should be talking about the blurred lines of family names and political influence are the people currently running their home office from the White House.’’

As President Trump continues to battle an impeachment inquiry linked to his dealings with Ukraine, conservatives have focused on the younger Biden’s foreign business connections — with Trump Jr. and Eric Trump emerging as two of the loudest voices. The Trumps’ latest attempts to ding Biden’s son over nepotism came not long after ‘‘Good Morning America’’ aired an interview with the 49-year-old on Tuesday amid ongoing allegations that he has benefited financially from his father’s influential position.

During the interview, Hunter Biden said it was ‘‘poor judgment,’’ but not unethical, to accept a paid position on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company while his father was still vice president, and acknowledged that ‘‘there’s a lot of things that wouldn’t have happened in my life if my last name wasn’t Biden.’’

On Wednesday, Noah praised Biden for recognizing his privilege.

‘‘That’s how the world works,’’ he said. ‘‘A lot of people get opportunities because of who their parents are.’’

The host noted that he has even been able to take advantage of his last name.

‘‘I know the only reason I got to where I am today is probably because my great-great-grandfather built the ark,’’ he joked. ‘‘I accept that.’’

For the Trumps, however, Biden’s comments only fueled their belief that he had leveraged his father’s position in politics for financial gain.

‘‘Dumpster fire at Biden HQ!’’ Trump Jr. tweeted on Tuesday.

Critics on social media instantly cried foul.

‘‘Dude your name is literally your dad’s full name,’’ one person tweeted. Another person wrote, ‘‘Imagine being *this* lacking in self-awareness.’’

Several people also pointed to past instances of the Trump family appearing to express favorable views toward nepotism.

‘‘I like nepotism,’’ Trump told Larry King in 2006. ‘‘I think, you know, a lot of people say, ‘Oh, nepotism.’ Usually these are people without children. But I like nepotism.’’

Eric Trump has also described nepotism as ‘‘kind of a factor of life,’’ later adding that it is a ‘‘beautiful thing,’’ the Hill reported in 2017.

Washington Post