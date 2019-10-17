The State Department also has allocated more than $100,000 for an ‘‘alternate’’ residence for Sondland for September and October, while the work is performed.

The work on the ambassador’s home on the outskirts of Brussels includes more than $400,000 in kitchen renovations, nearly $30,000 for a sound system, and $95,000 for an outdoor ‘‘living pod’’ with a pergola and heating, LED lighting strips, and a remote-control system, government procurement records show.

BRUSSELS — Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union and a central figure in the House impeachment inquiry of President Trump, is overseeing a nearly $1 million renovation of his government-provided residence, paid for with taxpayer money, that current and former officials have criticized as extravagant and unnecessary.

Sondland, a hotel developer and major Trump fund-raiser who had no diplomacy background before he was confirmed by the Senate in June 2018, was pivotal in the administration’s efforts to pressure the government of Ukraine to investigate Trump’s political rivals, according to text messages and testimony from current and former officials.

The renovations, which include spending $33,000 for handmade furniture from Italy, appear to be driven by Sondland’s lavish tastes rather than practical needs, people familiar with the matter said. Like others, they spoke on condition of anonymity, citing the situation’s sensitivity and a desire to be candid with their insights.

The State Department defended the renovations, saying they were part of a ‘‘regular 17-year cycle of reviewing and refreshing furnishings and interior décor in representational residences.’’

The renovations were funded in April, after Sondland’s confirmation, a spokesman said. ‘‘Other minor renovations currently underway’’ were reviewed and approved by staff members at the US mission and funded in fiscal 2019, which began in October, after Sondland was confirmed.

Two former US officials said Sondland delighted in the trappings of being an American ambassador in Brussels.

‘‘He got addicted,’’ one former official said. ‘‘The way you’re treated as a senior US official, there’s nothing like it in terms of adrenaline and ego boost.’’

Some of Sondland’s colleagues said that, upon arriving in Brussels, he quickly became disappointed with his accommodations and, after unsuccessfully arguing to move to a new residence, began proposing renovations.

The residence, in a leafy residential area in the Uccle section of Brussels, is not at the pinnacle of Brussels luxury standards, people who have spent time there said. But it was well-suited to its purpose — housing the ambassador and hosting working dinners and social affairs. Whitlock Hall, the residence for the US ambassador to Belgium, is where American diplomats customarily hold major events.

A person who has spoken to Sondland about the upgrades said the residence was ‘‘deteriorated and nearly unusable for representational purposes.’’

But others disputed this claim.

‘‘Bull----,’’ said one person with extensive knowledge of the residence before Sondland arrived. ‘‘The house was in excellent condition.’’

A former US official also called claims of the home’s disrepair false. ‘‘The problem with [the residence] is mainly the location, very far from the center and completely inaccessible by public transit,’’ the former official said. ‘‘But the physical state is fine.’’