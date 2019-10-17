At one point, the CPSC blamed the problem on parents failing to properly strap in their babies. The agency knew of at least 32 deaths by the time Fisher-Price pulled the product from the market in April, sparking public outrage over both the delayed reaction by regulators and the loss of a product that many parents said actually got their babies to sleep.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission didn’t have a good explanation. That’s one reason why the agency allowed inclined sleepers including Fisher-Price’s Rock ’n’ Play to continue being sold despite a rising death toll.

It was still something of a mystery why so many babies had died in inclined sleepers, even after millions of the popular products were recalled for safety concerns earlier this year.

Advertisement

The death toll eventually reached 59 babies — and still no clear explanation for what went wrong, the CPSC said.

But a new study by an outside expert hired by the CPSC suggests that babies died in inclined sleepers for exactly the reasons that pediatricians and safety advocates had been warning about for years.

Newborns are especially susceptible to suffocation in an inclined sleeper because the products appear to make it easier for babies to roll into an unsafe face-down position and puts them in an exhausting fight to maintain a safe posture. The study examined how 10 infants moved in the devices and monitored their blood-oxygen levels.

Its findings highlight CPSC staff’s failure to understand the risk and undercuts arguments from industry officials that the product category could be made safe with minor changes to voluntary safety codes.

The study led by Erin Mannen, assistant professor of orthopedic surgery at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, found that the product’s design is dangerous.

Inclined sleepers have been controversial ever since Fisher-Price invented the category 10 years ago. The devices allowed babies to sleep at a 30-degree angle, violating the American Academy of Pediatrics’ safe-sleep guidelines that said babies should sleep on flat surfaces.

Advertisement

WASHINGTON POST