In the video, the Drexel Hill Middle School teacher, subsequently identified by the Upper Darby School District as Renee Greeley, repeatedly insults Rasheed Noel, the father of a sixth-grade student at the school, and tells him to go back to his ‘‘welfare’’ home. Noel had dropped off his daughter at school, but his son, a third-grader, was still in his car waiting to be taken to elementary school.

A suburban Philadelphia school district is recommending the firing of a white middle school teacher after she was captured on video calling a black parent a racist epithet, using other expletives, and telling him, ‘‘You’re probably on welfare.’’ The exchange took place in the school’s parking lot last week following a minor collision between their cars.

Advertisement

Upper Darby Superintendent Daniel McGarry decried the teacher’s remarks. He said he was ‘‘appalled and speechless’’ when he heard them and immediately asked to meet with Noel to apologize. The district said it had placed Greeley on unpaid administrative leave.

In an e-mail sent to parents and teachers Monday night, McGarry said he believes Greeley should be fired.

Noel said he dropped off his daughter at Drexel Hill Middle School and was leaving the parking lot when Greeley backed her pickup truck into his car. Noel said Greeley erupted when he asked her to exchange license and insurance information.

‘‘She started cursing and screaming at me,’’ Noel, 32, said in an interview Tuesday. ‘‘I told her, ‘I’m not going to argue with you,’ and I called the police to report the accident. Then I started filming for my own protection. I wanted police to see it.’’

WASHINGTON POST