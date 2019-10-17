That decision is without precedent in modern American history: The president used his public office to direct a massive contract to himself. The G-7 Summit draws hundreds of diplomats, journalists, and security personnel, as well as a worldwide spotlight.

WASHINGTON — President Trump has awarded the 2020 G-7 Summit of world leaders to his own private company, scheduling the summit for June at his Trump Doral golf resort outside Miami, the White House announced on Thursday.

The announcement to chose the president’s own club as the site of an international summit comes as Trump is in the midst of twin crises that are consuming his presidency — a hasty and confused American retreat in Syria, and a growing impeachment inquiry in Congress.

‘‘Doral was far and away the best physical facility for this meeting,’’ acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said in announcing the decision. He said that the administration examined 10 sites before choosing this one. Mulvaney quoted an anonymous site-selection official as saying, ‘‘It’s almost like they built this facility to host this type of event.’’

The G-7 Summit rotates between sites chosen by the seven member countries and the European Union. The last time it was held in the US, in 2012, President Barack Obama held it at the government-owned retreat at Camp David in Maryland. In 2004, President George W. Bush held it at the exclusive, isolated resort of Sea Island, Ga.

This year, Trump had hinted repeatedly that he intended to award the event to himself. At the G-7 Summit in August in Biarritz, France, Trump said his aides had examined other sites and told him that Doral is the best. The site is set among office parks, in an inland area near the Miami airport.

‘‘They went to places all over the country, and they came back and they said, ‘This is where we’d like to be,’ ’’ Trump said then. ‘‘It’s not about me. It’s about getting the right location.’’ He particularly praised the club’s ample parking.

Doral is a major part of Trump’s portfolio: It provides more revenue to him than any other hotel or golf club, and he took out $125 million in loans to buy it.

But, in recent years, this keystone property has fallen into steep decline, with profits falling 69 percent in three years. An expert hired by the Trump Organization blamed the drop on Trump’s politicized brand.

Trump’s properties have hosted US government officials before, and the company says it does not seek to make a profit off that business. But even so, Trump’s properties can be expensive: at his Mar-a-Lago Club, for instance, the government paid Trump’s company $546 per night for each staffer staying in the club’s guest rooms, and another $1,000 for a single night of drinking by White House aides at one of Mar-a-Lago’s bars.

In this case, Trump’s son Eric Trump — who helps run the Trump Organization while his father is president — recently said that, if Doral was the choice, Trump would not overcharge his own government.

‘‘It actually would have saved the US a tremendous amount of money in that they wouldn’t be paying for massive amounts of rooms with some hospitality company that’s going to milk the hell out of the US government,’’ Eric Trump said at a forum put on by Yahoo! Finance last week.

For the Trump Organization, the event would still bring guests to fill unfilled rooms as well as a glut of global publicity.

Trump has visited his own properties more than 100 times as president, sometimes bringing along foreign leaders. Those visits have resulted in tens of thousands of dollars in revenue for his businesses, as the US government — and other governments — pay for their personnel to accompany him.

But this is something on a different scale: Seven foreign leaders, plus hundreds of other foreign personnel, would be housed at Trump’s resort near the Miami airport. Trump is already facing lawsuits for allegedly violating the Constitution’s ban on receiving ‘‘emoluments’’ from foreign governments.

By doing this, he could be inviting a huge increase in the very line of business that these lawsuits are scrutinizing.

In recent years, Doral has turned to Trump’s political allies to replace some of its lost revenue: Last weekend, for instance, it hosted a pro-Trump group called ‘‘American Priority.’’ Shown at that event: a violent video showing Trump shooting, stabbing and beheading both members of the media and some Democratic opponents, according to The New York Times.

The selection of Doral as the site of the G-7 seems to signal the collapse of promises made by both Donald Trump and Eric Trump at the start of the Trump presidency, when they pledged to create separation between Trump’s private business and his new public office.

‘‘I will be leaving my great business in total,’’ Trump said then.

‘‘There are lines that we would never cross, and that’s mixing business with anything government,’’ Eric Trump said in 2017.