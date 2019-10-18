PITTSBURGH — Leaders of the Pittsburgh synagogue where worshipers were fatally shot last year want to rebuild and renovate the building, turning it into what they hope will be a ‘‘center for Jewish life in the United States’’ and a symbol against hatred.

On Friday, they outlined their vision for the Tree of Life building, where three congregations — Tree of Life, Dor Hadash, and New Light — had gathered on Oct. 27, 2018. A gunman opened fire, killing 11 people and wounding seven.

The building in the city’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood has not reopened since the shooting, considered the deadliest attack on Jews in US history. Tree of Life leaders now envision a rebuilt space that includes places for worship; memorial, education, and social events; classrooms and exhibitions. The mission is to fight anti-Semitism and all forms of discrimination.