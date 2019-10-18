TAMPA — A former live-in nanny has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for repeatedly sexually abusing a Florida child. She later gave birth to the boy’s son.

News outlets reported that 28-year-old Marissa Mowry was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to sexual battery and agreeing to be designated a sexual predator.

Authorities say the abuse started when the boy was 11 and Mowry was 22. The victim, now 17, and his 5-year-old son appeared Wednesday with the teen’s mother, who testified that the family initially thought Mowry had a baby with her boyfriend. Her son later disclosed he was the father, and DNA proved it.