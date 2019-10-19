The number of interviews shows that Durham’s review is further along than previously known. It has served as a political flashpoint since Attorney General William Barr revealed in the spring that he planned to scrutinize the beginnings of the Russia investigation, which Trump and his allies have attacked without evidence as a plot by law enforcement and intelligence officials to undermine his 2016 election victory.

The prosecutors, led by John Durham, the US attorney in Connecticut, have interviewed about two dozen former and current FBI officials, the people said. Two former senior FBI agents are assisting with the review, the people said.

WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors reviewing the origins of the Russia investigation have asked witnesses pointed questions about any anti-Trump bias among former FBI officials who are frequent targets of President Trump and about the earliest steps they took in the Russia inquiry, according to former officials and other people familiar with the review.

Closely overseen by Barr, Durham and his investigators have sought help from governments in countries that figure into right-wing attacks and unfounded conspiracy theories about the Russia investigation, stirring criticism that they are trying to deliver Trump a political victory rather than conducting an independent review.

And on Thursday, Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House chief of staff, tied Durham’s investigation to the Ukraine scandal, infuriating people inside the Justice Department. But Mulvaney’s comments also put the spotlight on Ukraine, the one country that Durham has sought help from. His team has interviewed private Ukrainian citizens, a Justice Department spokeswoman has said without explaining why.

A spokesman for Durham declined to comment. Barr has said that he viewed some investigative steps as “spying” on the Trump campaign and that there was a “failure among a group of leaders” in the intelligence community. He has said he began the Durham review in part to prevent future missteps.

Durham has yet to interview all the FBI officials who played key roles in opening the Russian investigation in the summer of 2016, the people familiar with the review said. He has not spoken with Peter Strzok, a former top counterintelligence official who opened the inquiry; former director James Comey; Comey’s deputy, Andrew McCabe; or James Baker, then the bureau’s general counsel.

Durham’s investigators appeared focused at one point on Strzok, said one former official who was interviewed. Strzok opened the Russia inquiry in late July 2016 after receiving information from the Australian government that the Russians had offered damaging information on Hillary Clinton to a Trump campaign adviser. Durham’s team has asked about the events surrounding the Australian tip, some of the people familiar with the review said.

It is not clear how many people Durham’s team has interviewed outside of the FBI. His investigators have questioned officials in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence but apparently have yet to interview CIA personnel, people familiar with the review said.

Many of the questions from Durham’s team overlapped with ones that the Justice Department inspector general, Michael Horowitz, has posed in his own look into aspects of the Russia inquiry, according to the people.

Horowitz’s report, which is most likely to be made public in the coming weeks, is expected to criticize law enforcement officials’ actions in the Russia investigation.

One former official said that in his interview with Durham’s team, he pushed back on the notion that law enforcement and intelligence officials had plotted to thwart Trump’s candidacy, laying out facts that prove otherwise.

For example, the former official compared the FBI’s handling of its two investigations related to Trump and Clinton, his 2016 opponent. Agents overtly investigated Clinton’s use of a private e-mail server but kept secret their counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign. If the FBI had been trying to bolster Clinton’s candidacy and hurt Trump’s, they could have buried the e-mail investigation or taken more overt steps in the Russia inquiry.

Instead, the former official noted, the opposite happened.