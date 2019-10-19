‘‘I am more than ready to assume the office of president of the United States,’’ Sanders said. ‘‘I am more ready than ever to help create a government based on the principles of justice.’’

NEW YORK — Senator Bernie Sanders returned to the campaign trail Saturday with the support of Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, making a comeback nearly three weeks after suffering a heart attack.

The appearance before thousands of supporters under a sunny sky here showcased for the first time a striking new political alliance between a 78-year-old Vermont senator fresh off a health scare and a 30-year-old Latina congresswoman from New York who represents a younger and more diverse generation of Democrats.

Saturday’s rally, billed as a ‘‘Bernie’s Back’’ presidential campaign event, was Sanders’ first since suffering a heart attack on Oct. 1 and had two stents inserted to clear a blocked artery. It served to signal that his candidacy, which even some close confidants were unsure would continue in the first days after his health scare, had regained its footing.

Over the past week, Sanders has restored his standing as a force in the fluid Democratic race with a debate performance that won positive reviews, high-profile endorsements, and strong fund-raising that has expanded a campaign account already flush with cash.

Yet, his future in the race has been obscured by lingering questions about his age, health, and ability to expand his support beyond a limited, if loyal, base all at a moment when former vice president Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts are ahead of him in most polls.

In her remarks, Ocasio-Cortez sought to head off some of those questions, saying ‘‘the only reason that I had any hope in launching a long-shot campaign for Congress is because Bernie Sanders proved you can run a grass-roots campaign and win in an America where we almost thought that was impossible.’’

Ocasio-Cortez hugged Sanders as she introduced him onstage.

She was part of a parade of introductory speakers who did not shy away from sensitive topics. His wife, Jane Sanders, said her husband was healthy and eager to get back to the campaign. Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore dismissed the notion that Sanders’ age is a liability and won cheers for saying Wall Street would be the one having a heart attack have when Sanders is elected.

The Sanders campaign has promised to release his health records by the end of the year. Sanders has not disclosed details about how much damage his heart sustained. And his team waited more than two days to reveal his diagnosis despite persistent questions from reporters, drawing some criticism and questions about transparency that Sanders has said were unwarranted.

Sanders’ anti-establishment message and democratic socialist platform calling for sweeping expansion of the social safety net have made him a rock star on the party’s leftward edge. But it had yet to gain traction among a broader slice of Democrats.

Sanders supporters are hoping that the endorsement by Ocasio-Cortez, an electrifying figure who is part of a young and diverse coalition of Democrats who rose to power in the 2018 midterms, will help address some of those weaknesses. Sanders also recently won the endorsement of Representative Ilhan Omar, Democrat of Minnesota, who like Ocasio-Cortez, is a member of an influential group of liberal congresswomen of color known as ‘‘the Squad.’’

GOP lawmaker to retire after impeachment remarks

A day after Representative Francis Rooney of Florida became the first House Republican to say he would consider voting to impeach President Trump, he announced his retirement.

The two-term congressman from a reliably conservative district announced on Fox News on Saturday that he has decided not to run for reelection. His spokesman confirmed the decision.

Rooney told reporters on Friday when asked about the political consequences of potentially impeaching Trump that ‘‘I didn’t take this job to keep it. . . . I took this job to do the right thing at all times.’’

Asked if he was worried about Trump’s wrath, Rooney said he wasn’t.

‘‘What’s he going to do to me? I mean, he can say bad things, but it’s just what it is,’’ Rooney said.

