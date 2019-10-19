“I thought I was doing something very good for our Country,” Trump said, responding to what he called “crazed and irrational hostility.”

He’ll start the search for a new location, including the possibility of using Camp David, he said in a tweet. In earlier posts Saturday night, he defended the decision to pick the resort, touting the size of the venue that would enable each delegation to have its own 50- to 70-unit building.

NEW YORK — President Trump said his Trump National Doral golf resort in Miami will longer be considered as the venue to host the 2020 Group of Seven meeting after facing widespread opposition from Democrats and the media.

He added that he would have offered his resort at no profit and even no cost to the United States if permitted.

Still, by selecting the Doral golf resort in Florida to host the 2020 G-7 meeting, Trump would have chosen a struggling property among his holdings to showcase on the world stage.

Neither the White House nor the Trump Organization will release Doral’s earnings, but Trump’s financial disclosures suggest that annual revenue has fallen by 25 percent since 2015.

The resort, with its four golf courses, lost $2.4 million in 2014, according to the New York Times.

Company records disclosed in a property tax dispute show that net operating income rebounded to about $12 million in 2016, but it fell by almost 66 percent the following year, according to the Washington Post.

The Miami Herald reported in August that Miami-Dade appraisers had this year lowered the value of the 643-room hotel and conference center by 2 percent, based on falling income.

The facility also lost a major professional golf tournament in 2017 after hosting it annually for a decade.

Democrats, ethics groups, and some Republicans decried the White House’s decision to host a meeting of world leaders at the resort as the latest example that Trump has violated the Constitution’s emoluments clause, which prohibits US officials from receiving payments or gifts from foreign governments.

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney announced the move to hold the G-7 at Doral at a raucous press conference Thursday.

The facility was selected from an initial list of about a dozen other sites, and about 10 properties were visited as part of the process, Mulvaney said, without providing specifics.