‘‘Today is a heartbreaking day for the Third Infantry Division, and the entire Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community,’’ Major General Tony Aguto, commanding general of the Third Infantry Division, said in the release. ‘‘We are extremely saddened by the loss.’’

According to a news release, three members of the Army’s First Armored Brigade Combat Team were pronounced dead at Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield, outside of Savannah, after ‘‘an early morning training accident’’ involving a Bradley Fighting Vehicle. Additional details have not been released on the crash.

An accident during a training exercise at an Army base in Georgia resulted in three deaths Sunday morning, the service said.

Advertisement

Three other soldiers were injured and were transported to Winn Army Community Hospital for treatment, according to the release.

‘‘Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families affected by this tragedy,’’ Aguto said.

The Army has yet to release the names of the soldiers involved. Next of kin are being notified, and the incident is under investigation, the release said.

The Fort Stewart incident comes as more than a dozen American service members have been killed in training exercises in the past year. The death toll has prompted calls from military families and congressional leaders for improved training standards and practices.

As The Washington Post reported in August, fatalities in training exercises outnumber combat deaths 4 to 1. According to the Pentagon, training fatalities are down overall, but at least 15 service members have been killed in the past year. Those fatalities also represent an increase from last year.

Among the most recent deaths was in April, when Joshua Braica, 29, a Marine special operator, was killed in an accident at Camp Pendleton in California. A month later, Marine First Lieutenant H. Conor McDowell died in a rollover at the same base. Also in May, Marine Lance Corporal Hans Sandoval-Pereyra, 21, was killed in Australia. In June, a Humvee accident in Alaska resulted in the death of Army Specialist Marquise Elliott, 25. Staff Sergeant Andrew Michael St. John, 29, was killed in a Humvee rollover in August at Fort Hood in Texas.

Advertisement

As the Post reported in August, the Government Accountability Office is expected to study the series of military fatalities.

The Pentagon has also implemented technical solutions aimed at improving training safety in vehicles, including anti-lock breaks and systems designed to reduce the risk of rollovers.

‘‘I keep thinking, is anyone taking seriously what happened to my son?’’ Alexandrina Braica, mother of Joshua Braica, told the Post in August. ‘‘Did anyone say, ‘Okay, we had a fatality, let’s ensure this doesn’t happen again?’ ”

Washington Post