Felicity Huffman has been spotted in her prison jumpsuit for the first time.

The actress, who is currently serving 14 days in prison for her role in the college admissions scandal, was captured wearing a green jumpsuit in a photo at FCI Dublin in California on Saturday; the photo has since been disseminated by splashnews.com. The actress was also seen wearing black sneakers, a white baseball cap, and glasses.

Meanwhile, People also reported that Huffman’s husband, actor William H. Macy, and one of the couple’s daughters visited Huffman in jail.