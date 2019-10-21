Felicity Huffman has been spotted in her prison jumpsuit for the first time.
The actress, who is currently serving 14 days in prison for her role in the college admissions scandal, was captured wearing a green jumpsuit in a photo at FCI Dublin in California on Saturday; the photo has since been disseminated by splashnews.com. The actress was also seen wearing black sneakers, a white baseball cap, and glasses.
Meanwhile, People also reported that Huffman’s husband, actor William H. Macy, and one of the couple’s daughters visited Huffman in jail.
The “Desperate Housewives” star reported to federal prison Tuesday to begin serving her sentence, a representative said.
“Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman’s actions,” a statement from her representative said. “She will begin serving the remainder of the sentence Judge Talwani imposed — one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service — when she is released.”
Huffman was sentenced in September in US District Court in Boston to the brief stretch behind bars, for paying $15,000 to pad her daughter’s SAT score.
Although the prison has previously been described as cushy, more recent reports suggest overcrowding.
The prison also has a storied history in addition to housing Huffman: It has seen a helicopter jailbreak, a Hollywood madam, and a billionaire, among others.
Previous Globe coverage was used in this report.