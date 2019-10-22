ATLANTA — Former president Jimmy Carter had another fall at his home in Plains, Ga., fracturing his pelvis and going to the hospital for treatment and observation, a spokeswoman said Tuesday.

Carter Center spokeswoman Deanna Congileo described the fracture as minor. Her statement said that the 95-year-old was in good spirits at the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center after falling on Monday evening, and that he was looking forward to recovering at home.

This is the third time Carter has fallen in recent months. He first fell in the spring and required hip replacement surgery. Carter fell again Oct. 6 and despite receiving 14 stitches, traveled the same day to Nashville to rally volunteers and, later, to help build a Habitat for Humanity home.