SAN FRANCISCO — The state’s largest utility began another widespread blackout Wednesday that could affect hundreds of thousands of people as dangerous fire weather returns to California.
The Santa Rosa Fire Department tweeted that shutoffs had started in the city.
Pacific Gas & Electric Co. previously said it would begin precautionary power shutoffs affecting nearly 180,000 homes and businesses in portions of 17 counties, mostly in the Sierra foothills and north of the San Francisco Bay Area. The outages will last about 48 hours, the utility said.
Meanwhile, Southern California Edison said it could cut power Thursday to more than 308,000 customers in seven counties, and San Diego Gas & Electric was warning of power shutoffs to about 24,000 customers.
The utilities say they’re concerned that winds forecast to top 60 miles per hour could throw branches and debris into power lines or topple them, sparking wildfires.
PG&E cut power to more than 2 million people across the Bay Area in rolling blackouts from Oct. 9-12, paralyzing parts of the region in what was the largest deliberate blackout to prevent wildfires in state history.
PG&E’s new warning just two weeks later prompted feelings of frustration and
anger.