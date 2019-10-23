SAN FRANCISCO — The state’s largest utility began another widespread blackout Wednesday that could affect hundreds of thousands of people as dangerous fire weather returns to California.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department tweeted that shutoffs had started in the city.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. previously said it would begin precautionary power shutoffs affecting nearly 180,000 homes and businesses in portions of 17 counties, mostly in the Sierra foothills and north of the San Francisco Bay Area. The outages will last about 48 hours, the utility said.