WASHINGTON — After 34 years on the endangered species list, a tiny Midwestern bird is ready to fly free of federal protection.

Once hurt by the damming of major rivers like the Missouri and before that diminished by hunting for feathers for hats, the interior least tern population has increased tenfold since 1985, to more than 18,000.

The number of nests has jumped from 48 to 480, said the US Fish and Wildlife Service, which was to propose taking the bird off the list.