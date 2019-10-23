The officer, a seven-year veteran of the force, was treated at a hospital and released, police said.

Other officers fired at the suspect, killing him, according to Police Commissioner James O'Neill.

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York police officer wearing a bullet-proof vest was shot in the chest while responding to a call about a man acting erratically at a Harlem apartment building early Wednesday.

O'Neill said at a hospital briefing that eight uniformed officers responded to a resident’s 911 call shortly before 2 a.m. about a neighbor who was harassing her, banging on doors and breaking glass.

‘‘As the officers fanned out to search the second-floor hallway, one officer suddenly encountered the suspect, standing naked, pointing a 9mm semi-automatic handgun at the officer. A violent struggle immediately began, and shots were fired.

‘‘The officer yelled for help as the struggle continued, and the other officers discharged their firearms, striking the suspect several times,’’ said O'Neill. ‘‘Our officer had been shot one time in the chest. The round did not penetrate his bullet-resistant vest. Our officer had also been punched numerous times, resulting in injuries to his face.’’

‘‘The 29-year-old suspect, who has had previous interactions with the police, was pronounced deceased at Harlem Hospital,’’ O'Neill said. ‘‘The suspect’s firearm was recovered at the scene.’’