‘‘I don’t care about politics, but I do care about corruption. And this whole thing is about corruption,’’ Trump told reporters earlier this month when discussing the Ukraine issue. ‘‘This whole thing — this whole thing is about corruption.’’

Those claims have come as the president and his administration sought to explain a July call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which Trump pressured his counterpart to open inquiries into Joe Biden and his son Hunter and into a conspiracy theory involving a hacked Democratic National Committee computer server.

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has sought repeatedly to cut foreign aid programs tasked with combating corruption in Ukraine and elsewhere overseas, White House budget documents show, despite recent claims from President Trump and his administration that they have been singularly concerned with fighting corruption in Ukraine.

The phone call is central to the impeachment inquiry by House Democrats. The Democrats have accused Trump of holding back congressionally approved military aid package for Ukraine until Zelensky committed to launching investigations into the Bidens. On Tuesday, the senior US diplomat in Ukraine, acting ambassador William Taylor, told lawmakers that Trump made the release of military aid to Ukraine contingent on public declarations that it would investigate the Bidens and the 2016 election.

But Trump, acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, and other administration officials have insisted repeatedly that their goal in delaying the military aid package to Ukraine was to ensure corruption was addressed in that country — not to produce political benefit to Trump.

‘‘There were two reasons that we held up the aid. We talked about this at some length. The first one was the rampant corruption in Ukraine,’’ Mulvaney said on Fox News Sunday. ‘‘Corruption is a big deal, everyone knows it.’’

The second reason was to ensure that other nations contributed to Ukraine’s defense.

The administration’s professed interest in fighting corruption in Ukraine has not been reflected in its annual budget requests to Congress.

For example, the administration sought to cut a program called ‘‘International Narcotics Control and Law Enforcement.’’ Among the goals of the program, as described in White House documents, is ‘‘helping US partners address threats to US interests by building resilience and promoting reform in the justice and law enforcement sectors through support to new institutions and specialized offices, such as Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau and Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office.’’

The program directs specific sums of money to individual countries. In 2019, $30 million was directed to Ukraine, after Congress rejected an administration request to cut the sum to $13 million.

The Trump White House has routinely pursued deep cuts to foreign aid, only to be rebuffed by Congress. The proposed cuts to anticorruption programs were a byproduct of the larger goals of cutting the budgets of the State Department and US Agency for International Development and were not specifically targeted, according to the Office of Management and Budget.