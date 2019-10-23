A number of closed-door depositions were originally slated for this week before the House committees conducting an impeachment inquiry. But some were postponed so Congress can observe the passing of the late US Representative Elijah Cummmings, who died last week. It also appeared two Trump administration officials were refusing to show up .

The House impeachment inquiry is accelerating. What’s next? Here’s what to look for:

That left only two: Bill Taylor, the top US diplomat in Ukraine, set off a firestorm when he testified Tuesday that the freezing of military aid to Ukraine was directly linked to President Trump’s demand that Ukraine carry out investigations for Trump’s political benefit. Laura Cooper, deputy assistant secretary of defense, was expected to testify Wednesday, though there were efforts by Republicans to disrupt her testimony.

Public testimony

Closed-door depositions are expected to continue for a week or two and then be followed by public hearings. “A week or two of depositions, and then hearings,” Representative Jackie Speier of California, a member of the House Intelligence and Oversight and Reform committees, two of the three committees leading the investigation, told Bloomberg News on Wednesday. (House Foreign Affairs is the third committee investigating.)

Another Democrat on the Oversight panel, Lacy Clay of Missouri, agreed with Speier. He noted that some witnesses who’ve already been interviewed may also need to be called back.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff has said in the past that following the initial investigation stage, he plans to call some of the witnesses back for public hearings.

He has also said he plans to release transcripts of the depositions “subject to any necessary redactions for classified or sensitive information.”

Drafting of articles and impeachment

If the House impeachment investigation determines that impeachment is warranted, it is expected to draw up articles of impeachment. The House Judiciary Committee has historically assumed this task.

The question of what might be included in the articles against the scandal-plagued president has been sparking debate among Democrats.

They’re mulling whether to keep a narrow focus on an alleged “abuse of power” in the Ukraine scandal, as well as obstruction or contempt of Congress, or widen it to other alleged violations, NBC News reports.

The Atlantic reports that other candidates for impeachment articles include potential emoluments violations by Trump and the 10 possible instances of obstruction of justice noted in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Trump-Russia investigations.

House vote

The impeachment articles would then go to the House floor for a vote. But that won’t be any time soon.

The New York Times reported Monday that House Democrats thought the impeachment proceedings would extend into the Christmas season because the Democrats need to wage full-scale public hearings to make a convincing and devastating case.

A majority vote in the House on any article would impeach the president — and then it’s on to a trial on any article in the Senate, where a two-thirds vote would be needed to convict and remove the president. While public opinion has been moving in favor of impeachment, there’s no real sign yet that the Republican-dominated Senate would vote to remove the GOP president.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has told Republican senators to be ready for an impeachment trial as soon as Thanksgiving.

