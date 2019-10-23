In 2019, a significant share of Jews in the United States sometimes hide the visible markers of their Judaism.
Almost one in three American Jews has avoided displaying or wearing something — like a skullcap or a Star of David necklace — that would reveal their Judaism, according to a study by the American Jewish Committee released Wednesday that examines how Jews perceive anti-Semitism in the year since the massacre of 11 worshipers in a Pittsburgh synagogue.
The survey of more than 1,200 Jews across the country, conducted nearly a year after the Tree of Life synagogue shooting on Oct. 27, 2018, found a large majority worry about anti-Semitism and a significant minority personally experience bias.
Eighty-four percent of American Jews said they think anti-Semitism has increased in the United States in the past five years, while just 3 percent said they think it has decreased.
One in five said they had been the target of anti-Semitic remarks online in the past five years, and 23 percent said they had been targeted by
anti-Semitic comments in person or through mail or phone. Two percent said they had been the victim of physical attacks because they are Jewish.
