In 2019, a significant share of Jews in the United States sometimes hide the visible markers of their Judaism.

Almost one in three American Jews has avoided displaying or wearing something — like a skullcap or a Star of David necklace — that would reveal their Judaism, according to a study by the American Jewish Committee released Wednesday that examines how Jews perceive anti-Semitism in the year since the massacre of 11 worshipers in a Pittsburgh synagogue.

The survey of more than 1,200 Jews across the country, conducted nearly a year after the Tree of Life synagogue shooting on Oct. 27, 2018, found a large majority worry about anti-Semitism and a significant minority personally experience bias.