The world’s largest pornography website removed videos last week that showed members of women’s college sports teams changing clothes and showering, footage that was captured with a clandestine locker room camera at a small South Carolina college, according to reports. Authorities are investigating who recorded and distributed the video.

Police in Gaffney, S.C., learned earlier this month of videos uploaded to Pornhub that appeared to show members of five female teams in various states of undress in a locker room at Limestone College, a Christian liberal arts school 20 miles northeast of Spartanburg, according to an Oct. 10 police report.

The women were allegedly filmed in 2012 and 2013. The video shows the women showering and changing clothes, according to the report.