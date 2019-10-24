NEW YORK — Slime, the bedazzled, stretchy sensation that has spawned its own social media influencers and fans of all ages, is taking up residence in New York City.

An immersive, 8,000-square-foot museum dedicated to all things slime opens Friday for a nearly six-month celebration complete with a sticky barefoot lake walk and DIY bar. There’s also the opportunity to don goggles and a poncho and get doused in the stuff that has a big following but a questionable impact when it comes to disposal and the environment.

The brainchild of Karen Robinovitz, Sara Schiller, and Toni Ko, the so-called Sloomoo Institute is the latest in Instagram-friendly pop-ups to hit New York and then travel to other locales. Why Sloomoo? There’s a thing in the slime community where you replace the vowels in your name with ‘‘oo,’’ so slime = sloomoo.