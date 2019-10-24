The president heralded the office as a tool to clean up the troubled agency. More than two years later it resembles a kangaroo court, the inspector general found, running inferior investigations that VA attorneys cannot trust and ‘‘floundering’’ in its duty to protect employees who report wrongdoing.

Those are the conclusions of a scathing report released Thursday by the agency’s inspector general, which said the Office of Accountability and Whistleblower Protection, created early in Trump’s term in 2017, has failed in its core mission.

WASHINGTON — One of President Trump’s signature initiatives to turn around a culture of retaliation against whistle-blowers at the Department of Veterans Affairs is an office in disarray that instead has punished them — and held almost no wrongdoers accountable.

Just one senior manager has been removed by an office created to discipline senior-level managers involved in misconduct, Inspector General Michael Missal found.

The office has shown ‘‘significant deficiencies,’’ including poor leadership, skimpy training of investigators, a misunderstanding of its mission, and a failure to discipline senior leaders, according to the 100-page report.

‘‘Notably, in its first two years of operation, the [office] acted in ways that were inconsistent with its statutory authority while it simultaneously floundered in its mission to protect whistleblowers,’’ the report says. VA ‘‘created an office culture that was sometimes alienating to the very individuals it was meant to protect.’’

VA spokeswoman Christina Mandreucci said in a statement that the report ‘‘largely focuses on [the office’s] operations under previous leaders who no longer work at VA.’’ She said its new leadership has independently identified many of the issues the inspector general highlights, and is moving to make changes, ensuring greater oversight over investigations and halting retaliation against whistle-blowers.

Mandreucci also touted the VA’s overall success at firing problem employees, citing the law that established the accountability office and gave the agency new tools to improve performance.

‘‘When problems arise, VA quickly tackles them head on,’’ she wrote. ‘‘In fact, since June 23, 2017, when the Act became law, VA has fired more than 8,630 people.’’

The office, which Trump established in 2017 with an executive order, was designed to improve the agency’s ability to hold employees accountable and enhance protections for whistle-blowers, who had long faced retaliation. Congress passed legislation two months later that made the office permanent.

‘‘We are sending a strong message: Those who fail our veterans will be held, for the first time, accountable,’’ Trump said at the time. ‘‘We will make sure that they’re protected,’’ he said of employees who report wrongdoing.

Peter O’Rourke, the office’s first executive director, used his position to retaliate against whistle-blowers and failed to provide adequate reports to Congress on day-to-day operations, investigators found. O’Rourke, forced out last year after serving as acting secretary, is now executive director of the Florida Republican Party.

His successor, Kirk Nicholas, told investigators that some VA employees treat the whistle-blower title as ‘‘a position description for them. They’ve joined Whistleblowers of America. They’re in the papers. They can’t seem to let go of it.’’

The report describes ‘‘multiple instances’’ when the office’s political appointees did not recuse themselves from probes of other appointees, creating obvious conflicts of interest.

In one case, the office received complaints of a hostile work environment, discrimination, harassment, and retaliation in the personnel office at VA headquarters led by Peter Shelby.

Shelby was golf buddies with O’Rourke and Nicholas, who, during the investigation, was asking for Shelby’s help with an unrelated matter that would boost his retirement benefits, the report says. Nicholas wrote to Shelby as the investigation was ongoing: ‘‘Hey Golf Pro, Any movement on my retirement waiver yet?’’

‘‘My best folks are on it,’’ Shelby replied. At the time, Nicholas was in line to succeed O’Rourke as executive director of the whistle-blower office, and Shelby was still under investigation, the report says. Shelby was found to have committed no wrongdoing.

O’Rourke told investigators that ‘‘we firewall political employees away’’ from investigations of fellow appointees, giving the cases to career employees. But the inspector found no such firewall and said O’Rourke personally intervened to remove the career investigator assigned to the case to a direct subordinate.

‘‘The former leaders of [the office] engaged in misdeeds and missteps that appeared unsupportive of whistleblowers . . . ’’ wrote James Mitchell, the watchdog office’s head of special reviews.

The long-awaited report came as a relief to many whistle-blowers, who said they had high hopes for the office when it was created.

‘‘It solidly confirms what VA whistle-blowers have been reporting for the past two years: The [office] targeted and silenced whistle-blowers to the detriment of veterans, creating a culture of fear and substantial personal risk for anyone who dared to speak up against wrongdoing and corruption in the federal government,’’ said Jay DeNofrio, a program analyst for the VA’s tele-mental health program. He is suing VA after learning that the office began to investigate him for reporting problems in veterans’ nursing homes.

Brandon Coleman, a former VA whistle-blower who was recruited to serve as the office’s first whistle-blower program specialist and to develop mentoring, education and outreach programs, said that ‘‘under current leadership all of that is gone.’’

‘‘As a noted VA whistleblower who supports President Trump I will say it is a scary time to be a whistleblower within the federal government,’’ Coleman said in a statement.