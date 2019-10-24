The office of New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, which sent the letter, declined to comment about the letter. Grewal was appointed in 2018 by Democratic Governor Phil Murphy.

That proposed punishment was laid out in an Oct. 21 letter to the Trump golf course in Colts Neck, N.J. The Washington Post obtained the letter through a public-records request.

The state of New Jersey is seeking to revoke the liquor license for one of President Trump’s golf clubs — a rare and potentially damaging punishment, triggered by a 2015 case in which the Trump club allegedly overserved alcohol to a man who then caused a fatal wreck.

The letter gives few details about the alleged misconduct by Trump’s course. The man that the club is accused of overserving — Andrew Halder — caused a wreck that killed his own father and last year pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide.

Trump’s company was given 30 days to challenge the planned revocation. If the state’s Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control does decide to revoke the license, Trump can challenge that decision in court or try to get it reinstated in two years.

The Trump Organization did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

If the club’s liquor license is revoked, that would be a blow for the Colts Neck course, located near the Jersey Shore. The club could lose significant revenue from the two restaurants and a bar it operates for members, and find it hard to attract banquets or golf tournaments from outsiders.

But for Trump, the potential damage is greater than that.

Under New Jersey law, anyone who has one liquor license revoked must also give up all their other liquor licenses for two years. Trump has two other New Jersey golf clubs, including the one in Bedminster that he uses as a summer White House.

Washington Post

Trump says Colorado is getting border wall

Cheers filled a convention center in Pittsburgh as President Trump touted his long-promised border wall during a Wednesday event. But then, some in the crowd started to laugh. Others shook their heads and exchanged looks.

That’s because Trump, in the middle of rattling off states the proposed barrier would run through, said, ‘‘We’re building a wall in Colorado.’’ He added: ‘‘We’re building a beautiful wall. A big one that really works, that you can’t get over, that you can’t get under.’’

The brief, and incorrect, utterance instantly sparked widespread confusion and derision with many politicians and public figures pointing out that Colorado — located hundreds of miles north of Mexico — is not a border state.

‘‘Well this is awkward . . .’’ Colorado Governor Jared Polis, a Democrat, tweeted. ‘‘Good thing Colorado now offers free full-day kindergarten so our kids can learn basic geography.’’

By late Wednesday, the gaffe was a top trending moment on Twitter and the reaction had grown so strong that even Trump appeared to notice. At 12:20 a.m. on Thursday, the president fired off a tweet in an attempt to clarify his comments, writing that he had ‘‘kiddingly’’ brought up Colorado to suggest that nonborder states could also benefit from the wall.

Some implied that Trump’s gaffe could be the product of a knowledge gap.

‘‘The geography department at Trump University was severely underfunded,’’ a Twitter user wrote.

Washington Post

Times, Post subscriptions will be cancelled

WASHINGTON — President Trump has had it with The New York Times and The Washington Post. The White House is preparing to instruct federal agencies not to renew their subscriptions to the newspapers.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is describing the move as a cost-saving measure.

Grisham says ‘‘not renewing subscriptions across all federal agencies will be a significant cost saving for taxpayers — hundreds of thousands of dollars.’’

Trump is often critical of the two newspapers and said in a Fox News interview on Monday that ‘‘we don’t want’’ the Times in the White House anymore, and ‘‘we’re going to probably terminate that and The Washington Post.’’

The White House plan was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

It’s unclear when the instructions will go to agencies.

Associated Press