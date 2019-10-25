A federal judge on Thursday held Education Secretary Betsy DeVos in contempt for violating an order to stop collecting loan payments from former Corinthian Colleges students.
Magistrate Judge Sallie Kim of the US District Court in San Francisco slapped the Education Department with a $100,000 fine for violating a preliminary injunction. Money from the fine will be used to compensate the 16,000 people harmed by the federal agency’s actions. Some former students of the defunct for-profit college had their paychecks garnished. Others had their tax refunds seized by the federal government.
‘‘There is no question that the defendants violated the preliminary injunction. There is also no question that defendants’ violations harmed individual borrowers,’’ Kim wrote in her ruling Thursday. ‘‘Defendants have not provided evidence that they were unable to comply with the preliminary injunction, and the evidence shows only minimal efforts to comply.’’
The judge has ordered the department to provide monthly status reports on its efforts to follow her order and rectify the harm it inflicted upon borrowers. Failure to comply with this latest order could result in additional sanctions.
The Education Department said it is disappointed in the court’s ruling.
In September, the federal agency revealed in a court filing that former Corinthian students ‘‘were incorrectly informed at one time or another . . . that they had payments due on their federal student loans’’ after Kim put a hold on collections in May 2018.
Although the agency has since stopped pursuing nearly 15,000 of those borrowers, it is still working to resolve the problem with the remaining borrowers. About 1,808 people lost wages or tax refunds as a result of the department’s actions.