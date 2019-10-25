After years of complaints, Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Carl Holmes, among the highest-ranking commanders in the department, has been arrested and charged with the sexual assaults of three subordinate officers.
When the female officers came to him as a mentor, a grand jury found, Holmes, 54, ‘‘came on to them, and against their will and without their consent kissed them, fondled their breasts, and digitally penetrated their vaginas.’’ After they complained, they allegedly faced retaliation.
Holmes’s arrest follows a long line of grievances from female officers who have alleged a culture of systemic sexual harassment within one of the country’s largest police departments. Two of the alleged victims have publicly accused Holmes of sexual assault in news articles and in court documents for years, describing frightening encounters with a man they say they previously looked up to.
Yet despite their complaints, Holmes climbed the ladder before reaching chief inspector — managing to remain ‘‘insulated’’ from ‘‘any meaningful investigation’’ because of his high-ranking position, the Philadelphia district attorney’s office said in a statement Thursday.
Speaking to reporters outside the police department on Thursday, acting Police Commissioner Christine Coulter, the department’s first female commissioner, described the allegations as ‘‘sickening.’’ Coulter replaced former commissioner Richard Ross in August following his resignation, which came abruptly after other female officers filed a sexual harassment complaint against the department — naming Ross as one of the many alleged perpetrators.
‘‘Most of our folks do want to do a great job for our public,’’ Coulter said, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. ‘‘It’s frightening that each time we take steps forward, and we think that we are moving ahead and getting together with our public, one of these instances comes forward.’’
Holmes was suspended for 30 days with the intent to dismiss, WPVI reported. He could not immediately be reached for comment, and it is unclear if he has an attorney; the police union said it would not be representing him.
