After years of complaints, Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Carl Holmes, among the highest-ranking commanders in the department, has been arrested and charged with the sexual assaults of three subordinate officers.

When the female officers came to him as a mentor, a grand jury found, Holmes, 54, ‘‘came on to them, and against their will and without their consent kissed them, fondled their breasts, and digitally penetrated their vaginas.’’ After they complained, they allegedly faced retaliation.

Holmes’s arrest follows a long line of grievances from female officers who have alleged a culture of systemic sexual harassment within one of the country’s largest police departments. Two of the alleged victims have publicly accused Holmes of sexual assault in news articles and in court documents for years, describing frightening encounters with a man they say they previously looked up to.