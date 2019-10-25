NEW YORK — The Trump Organization is exploring a sale of the rights to operate its Trump International Hotel in Washington, which could fetch more than $520 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

Potential buyers — in the United States and abroad — were contacted this week by real estate broker JLL, which was hired by President Trump’s family business, said one of the people, who requested anonymity because the discussions aren’t public. The historic building, with 263 rooms and 38,000 square feet of meeting space, could sell for around $2 million per room, the person said.