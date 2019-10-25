Trump lashed out at Cummings this summer, calling Baltimore, the heart of his district, a ‘‘rat-infested’’ place where no one would want to live. Cummings did not respond directly to the attacks, but his wife said Friday that they left a lasting wound.

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, chairwoman of the Maryland Democratic Party, said her husband was trying to protect ‘‘the soul of our democracy’’ and fighting ‘‘very real corruption’’ as chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, where he played a central role in investigating the Trump administration.

BALTIMORE — The widow of Representative Elijah E. Cummings said at his funeral Friday that attacks by President Trump on the congressman’s beloved hometown ‘‘hurt him’’ and made the final months of his life more difficult.

Rockeymoore Cummings spoke near the end of a lengthy funeral program at New Psalmist Baptist Church, where Cummings worshiped for decades — showing up regularly on Sunday mornings for the 7:15 service.

She was followed by former presidents Bill Clinton — who visited the church with Cummings in the 1990s — and Barack Obama, the nation’s first black commander in chief, both of whom hailed the longtime lawmaker as an inspiration and a friend.

Cummings was the son of sharecroppers who moved to Baltimore to build a better life for their seven children. His parents ‘‘came from nothing and carved out just a little something,’’ Obama said, adding that Cummings ‘‘went on to fight for the rights and opportunities of forgotten people all across America.’’

Obama, who has remained largely silent amid the convulsive impeachment debate now gripping the nation, offered a tribute to Cummings that sounded to some listeners like an implicit rebuke of President Trump.

Obama never mentioned the president by name but seemed to draw a contrast between his successor and the congressman whom Trump denigrated during the summer.

Obama said that Cummings showed that being strong meant being kind and that being honorable was no flaw.

“There’s nothing weak about kindness and compassion,” Obama said. “There’s nothing weak about looking out for others. There’s nothing weak about being honorable. You’re not a sucker to have integrity and to treat others with respect.”

Warming to his topic, Obama pointed to a sign behind him referring to “the Honorable” Cummings.

“That’s a title that we confer to all kinds of people who get elected to public office,” he said as the largely African-American and Democratic audience responded with knowing applause and laughter. “We’re supposed to introduce them as honorable. But Elijah Cummings was honorable before he was elected to office. There’s a difference. There’s a difference if you were honorable and treated others honorably outside the limelight.”

A schedule showed that each speaker was allotted about five minutes at the podium — a time limit many ignored.

Former US senator, secretary of state and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton called Cummings ‘‘Our Elijah.’’

‘‘Like the prophet, our Elijah could call down fire from heaven. But he also prayed and worked for healing,’’ Clinton said. ‘‘Like the prophet, he stood against the corrupt leadership of King Ahab and Queen Jezebel.’’

Cummings, who had been in poor health in recent years, died Oct. 17 at age 68.

The congressman often said he considered it his mission to preserve the American system of government as the nation faced a ‘‘critical crossroads.’’ But Cummings was also a lifelong civil rights champion known for his efforts to help the poor and the struggling, and to boost the fortunes of his struggling hometown.

Material from The New York Times was used in this report.