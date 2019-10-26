Young had some thoughts about the process of commemoration, mostly urging them not to feel rushed about it. But he also had ideas about the nature of a memorial itself: how there needed to be a balance of the intimate and personal with the larger communal and civic context, mass killings now having entwined Pittsburgh with places like Charleston, S.C.; Parkland, Fla.; Columbine, Colo.; and Las Vegas.

It had been nearly a year since 11 worshipers were shot to death by an anti-Semitic gunman at Shabbat service — months of therapy, of reciting their names in the mourner’s kaddish, of tending to the endless, agonizing logistical demands of mass tragedy.

PITTSBURGH — In early September, James Young, an international expert in public memorials, came to speak to the local Jewish community.

What he discovered on his arrival was that the three congregations that shared the Tree of Life synagogue had, each in its own traditionally Jewish but slightly different ways, already been living out something very much like the ideal memorial he was describing.

The deliberately small New Light congregation was immersed in intimate and deep reflection. Civic-driven members of Dor Hadash were fighting to change things that allowed the tragedy to happen. And the Tree of Life/Or L’Simcha congregation has been coming to terms with the fact that it had become the public face of the tragedy, far beyond the Jewish faithful of Squirrel Hill, and would need to plan accordingly.

“The Pittsburgh community,” Young said, “gets this at its core.”

Memorializing the worst anti-Semitic attack in US history will draw the world’s attention to Pittsburgh this weekend, marking a year since that grim Sabbath morning. There will be community service opportunities, Torah study sessions, and an official memorial service Sunday night.

But the process of memorial here began almost as soon as the attack had ended. It was almost instinctive, combining a sense of history, a sense of justice, and deep understanding for the place of remembrance in Jewish belief.

“Jewish people have a long memory,” Rabbi Jonathan Perlman of the New Light congregation said.

Earlier this month, the Tree of Life congregation announced its ambitions to return to the site and to rebuild and expand. It will include classrooms, exhibit areas and space for the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh, nearby Chatham University and any other synagogues that would like to join — a “center for Jewish life in the United States,” Rabbi Jeffrey Myers said in statement.

There will also be a memorial on the site, said Jeff Letwin, a member of the congregation who helped run a committee to discuss building plans. Whether that becomes the primary memorial for the shooting is not yet decided.

“The community on a much wider scale than just Tree of Life is dealing with the issue of how you memorialize those events,” he said.

But it would not be surprising if the official memorial did end up there, on the now internationally recognized corner of Wilkins and Shady avenues. From the earliest hours after the shooting, when a makeshift monument of flowers and candles and tokens of sympathy began to grow under the stained-glass windows of the building that bears its name, Tree of Life has accepted being the public face, “whether they like it or not,” Young said.

It is still unclear whether the two other congregations that worshiped in that building — New Light and Dor Hadash — will return. Some have insisted that going back is a victory over terrorism. Others never want to set foot inside the building again.

For its own physical memorial, New Light has begun considering something more intimate, perhaps in its cemetery. Being part of a larger national remembrance is not a priority for Perlman. He was heartened by how people from many backgrounds reached out after the attack and continue to do so. Still, he is skeptical the rest of the country will continue to remember this so intensely.

But they will at New Light, a small, 120-year-old conservative shul. They will make sense of this with each other, in prayer and study.

Among the members of Dor Hadash, the memorial most often discussed is this: action. Doing something. Right now.

“To us there’s no question that we must act, that we are called to act,” said Carolyn Ban, a retired professor and longtime member.

This has been the credo of Dor Hadash since it formed as a small study group in the 1960s, a congregation dedicated to the Jewish concept of “tikkun olam,” repairing the world.

In the days and weeks after the shooting, Ban and several others from the congregation’s social action committee formed a group called Squirrel Hill Stands Against Gun Violence. It has since become a separate nonprofit organization — not technically affiliated with Dor Hadash, but spiritually very much a creation of it — with an array of members pushing for a change to gun laws at the state and national level.

This was the imperative of remembering what happened to the 11 worshippers last October, said Ban, “to make sure that this never happens to anybody else.”

On Thursday afternoon the group organized its memorial, along the Pittsburgh riverfront, with 11 empty chairs signifying those who were killed. A crowd of people lined up to place stones and flowers in memory of victims of gun violence. Fliers that were handed out included the phone numbers of politicians and lists of specific gun control policies.

“For a tragedy like this,” Ban said, “the work is never done.”