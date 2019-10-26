The entire communities of Healdsburg and Windsor were ordered to evacuate ahead of severe winds that could lead to erratic fire behavior near the blaze burning in wine country.

Pacific Gas & Electric said it would decide Saturday whether to black out 850,000 homes and businesses in 36 counties for 48 hours or longer throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, wine country, and the Sierra foothills. The utility hadn’t made an announcement by mid-morning.

SAN FRANCISCO — New evacuations have been ordered for at least 50,000 people near a huge wildfire and millions of Californians prepared to live in the dark again as the state’s largest utility warned it might cut power for the third time in as many weeks because of looming strong winds and high fire danger.

The Sonoma County sheriff’s office said it is expected to be the biggest evacuation in the county in more than 25 years.

‘‘The winds are expected anywhere between 8 p.m. and midnight and from all reports they’re expected to be extremely strong,” said Brian Vitorelo, of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Two previous power shutdowns were done amid concern that gusty winds could disrupt or knock down power lines and spark devastating wildfires.

Weather forecasts called for strong winds to lash much of the region over the weekend, with some gusts hitting 85 miles per hour. It might be a record wind event, the National Weather Service warned.

PG&E’s warning came as firefighters battled flames in Northern and Southern California. A blaze Thursday destroyed at least six homes in the Santa Clarita area near Los Angeles and led to evacuation orders for up to 50,000 residents.

To the north, firefighters raced to make progress against a blaze near Geyserville in Sonoma County before ferocious ‘‘diablo winds” returned. The fire had burned 49 buildings, including 21 homes, and swept through nearly 40 square miles of the wine-growing region. It was 10 percent contained by Saturday morning.

High winds this weekend could ground water-dropping aircraft, disperse fire retardant, and drive hot embers far ahead of the flames to set new blazes, Cal Fire Division Chief Jonathan Cox said.