The State Department’s top diplomat for Europe planned to tell impeachment investigators Saturday he was disappointed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo didn’t back the US ambassador to Ukraine when she was targeted in a smear campaign by President Trump and his associates, a person familiar with his testimony said.
Speaking in a rare Saturday hearing behind closed doors, Philip Reeker, the acting assistant secretary for Europe, was set to say he pushed department leadership to make a statement of support for Marie Yovanovitch to counter the push to get her recalled, led by Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.
Giuliani had worked for months to have Yovanovitch removed, believing she was opposed to the president. She was recalled in May 2019.
Reeker, who took the job in March 2019, planned to testify that he was disturbed by what was happening to Yovanovitch and opposed what Giuliani was doing at the time, the person said.
The release of a rough transcript from a July 25 call showed Trump denigrating Yovanovitch to Ukraine’s president. Yovanovitch testified Oct. 11 that she was ousted after a “concerted campaign” by Trump and his allies, including Giuliani.
In his testimony, Reeker planned to say he was largely cut out from the policy process on Ukraine because it was already dominated by Giuliani as well as Kurt Volker, the US envoy for the country’s conflict with Russia, and Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union. Reeker said he was unaware at the time whether Trump was demanding an investigation into the Biden family or the 2016 election in exchange for military aid.