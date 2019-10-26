The State Department’s top diplomat for Europe planned to tell impeachment investigators Saturday he was disappointed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo didn’t back the US ambassador to Ukraine when she was targeted in a smear campaign by President Trump and his associates, a person familiar with his testimony said.

Speaking in a rare Saturday hearing behind closed doors, Philip Reeker, the acting assistant secretary for Europe, was set to say he pushed department leadership to make a statement of support for Marie Yovanovitch to counter the push to get her recalled, led by Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Giuliani had worked for months to have Yovanovitch removed, believing she was opposed to the president. She was recalled in May 2019.