The parent agency of the Border Patrol has purchased 33 million rounds of ammunition for its new handgun, and may buy more than 300 million additional rounds over the next five years.
Customs and Border Protection agreed to pay $9.89 million for Winchester Ammunition Inc.’s special 9mm hollow point Luger rounds through a near-term contract made public Oct. 24. The bullets are needed by the CBP as it transitions to Glock Inc.’s new 9mm handgun.
Another five-year contract for ammunition is expected to be awarded late next year, with its value estimated at between $80 million and $100 million.
The initial Winchester contract, for 32.9 million rounds, prices them at 30 cents each. At that price, the bigger deal — open to bidding by various manufacturers — could mean the agency may buy more than 330 million rounds.
CBP doesn’t comment on details of future contracts. Other federal agencies may be able to make purchases against the five-year future contract.
Olin Corp. owns the Winchester brand and makes ammunition at facilities in Illinois and Mississippi. Clayton, Missouri-based Olin is a global manufacturer and distributor of chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda and epoxies.
Representatives for Winchester and Olin weren’t contactable for comment.
BLOOMBERG NEWS