The parent agency of the Border Patrol has purchased 33 million rounds of ammunition for its new handgun, and may buy more than 300 million additional rounds over the next five years.

Customs and Border Protection agreed to pay $9.89 million for Winchester Ammunition Inc.’s special 9mm hollow point Luger rounds through a near-term contract made public Oct. 24. The bullets are needed by the CBP as it transitions to Glock Inc.’s new 9mm handgun.

Another five-year contract for ammunition is expected to be awarded late next year, with its value estimated at between $80 million and $100 million.