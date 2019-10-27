GREENVILLE, Texas — Two people have been killed in a shooting at an off-campus Texas A&M University-Commerce party that also left at least 14 others injured, a sheriff’s official said.

The shooting took place just before midnight Saturday in Greenville, around 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of the Commerce campus, Chief Deputy Buddy Oxford of the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office said. The shooter remains at large, Oxford said.

He said the shooting began around 15 minutes after deputies arrived outside the venue, responding to reports of illegal parking. Deputies heard gunshots coming from the back of the building, but could not tell whether the shots were fired from inside or outside, Oxford said. Officers found the two people who had been killed inside the building, he said, and 14 others sought treatment of were hospitalized for various injuries. He didn’t have a description of the shooter, for whom officers were still searching early Sunday morning.