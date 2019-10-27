WASHINGTON — President Trump announced on Sunday that a commando raid in Syria this weekend had targeted and resulted in the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State group, claiming a significant victory even as American forces are pulling out of the area.

“Last night, the United States brought the world’s No. 1 terrorist leader to justice,” Trump said in a nationally televised address from the White House. “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead.”

Trump said Baghdadi was chased to the end of a tunnel, “whimpering and crying and screaming all the way” as he was pursued by American military dogs. Accompanied by three children, Baghdadi then detonated a suicide vest, blowing up himself and the children, Trump said.

Baghdadi’s body was mutilated by the blast, but Trump said a test had confirmed his identity. The president made a point of repeatedly portraying Baghdadi as “sick and depraved” and him and his followers as “losers” and “frightened puppies,” using inflammatory, boastful language unlike the more solemn approaches by other presidents in such moments.

“He died like a dog,” Trump said. “He died like a coward.”

Trump said American forces, ferried by eight helicopters through airspace controlled by Russia with Moscow’s permission, were met by hostile fire when they landed. They entered the target building by blowing a hole through the wall rather than taking a chance on a booby-trapped main entrance.

No Americans were killed in the operation, although Trump said one of the military dogs was injured.

Trump, who is under threat of impeachment for abuse of power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate his domestic political rivals, appeared eager to claim credit for the raid, engaging in a lengthy question-and-answer session with reporters after his statement as he personally walked them through the details, promoted his own role, and compared himself favorably to past presidents.

He said that American troops did “an on-site test” of DNA to confirm Baghdadi’s identity and that they brought back “body parts” when leaving the scene. Trump said two women were found there wearing suicide vests that did not detonate but were killed on the scene.

He added: “This is a moment when President Trump’s worst critics should say, ‘Well done, Mr. President.’”

The raid could help Trump with at least some hawkish Republican lawmakers who had broken with him over his decision to withdraw troops from Syria. However, the president refused to notify House Speaker Nancy Pelosi or other Democratic lawmakers in advance as his predecessors did in similar circumstances, saying he did not trust them not to leak.

Pelosi on Sunday called on the White House to brief lawmakers on the raid, noting that Trump informed the Russians of the Islamic State leader’s apparent death before telling congressional leadership, according to the Washington Post.

‘‘The House must be briefed on this raid, which the Russians but not top congressional leadership were notified of in advance, and on the administration’s overall strategy in the region,’’ Pelosi said. ‘‘Our military and allies deserve strong, smart, and strategic leadership from Washington.’’

Representative Adam B. Schiff, the California Democrat who as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee is leading the impeachment inquiry, said “good riddance” to “a bloodthirsty killer,” calling the raid “an important victory.” But speaking on “This Week” on ABC, he offered no congratulations to Trump.

Instead, he said it was unwise for Trump not to notify the so-called Gang of Eight congressional leaders traditionally informed about such operations, noting that doing so would have been helpful for the president if something had gone wrong. He also said the success of the raid did not absolve Trump of the decision to abandon the Kurds by pulling out.

“It’s a disastrous mistake to betray the Kurds this way,” he said. “I think it just improves the Russian position in the Middle East, something they desperately want.”

Trump invited Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina, usually a strong ally who had been the most outspoken critic of his Syria decision, to join him for the speech on Sunday morning and then sent Graham to brief reporters from the lectern in the White House briefing room, an unusual spectacle for a lawmaker.

Graham called the raid “a game-changer in the war on terror,” while adding that “the war is by no means over.” He said Trump had reassured him on his concerns.

“The president’s determination over time has paid off,” Graham said. “We don’t give him enough credit for destroying the caliphate.”

The White House released a photograph of Trump surrounded by top advisers on Saturday in the Situation Room where he monitored the raid on Baghdadi’s hideout in Syria, much like the famed image of President Obama watching the raid that killed Osama bin Laden in 2011. Trump even seemed to suggest that killing Baghdadi was a bigger deal than killing bin Laden.

Baghdadi never occupied the same space in the American psyche as bin Laden but proved to be a tenacious and dangerous enemy of the United States and its allies in the Middle East.

The son of a sheepherder from Iraq, Baghdadi, 48, was arrested by occupying American forces in 2004 and emerged radicalized from 11 months of captivity and came to assemble a potent terrorist force that overtook Al Qaeda. He promoted a virulent form of Islam and at one point controlled a swath of territory the size of Britain.

The discovery of Baghdadi’s location came after the arrest and interrogation of one of -Baghdadi’s wives and a courier this summer, two US officials said. The location surprised his American pursuers because it was deep inside a part of northwestern Syria controlled by archrival Al Qaeda groups.

Armed with that initial tip, the CIA worked closely with Kurdish intelligence officials in Iraq and Syria — including those caught off guard by Trump’s decision to withdraw US troops from northern Syria earlier this month — to identify Baghdadi’s whereabouts and to put spies in place to monitor his periodic movements.

Experts have long warned that even eliminating the leader of terrorist organizations like the Islamic State does not eliminate the threat. Baghdadi has been incorrectly reported killed before, and American military officials were concerned that Trump, who posted a cryptic message on Twitter on Saturday night teasing his Sunday announcement, was so eager to announce the development that he was getting ahead of the forensics.

A Defense Department official said before the president’s announcement that there was a strong belief — “near certainty” — that Baghdadi was dead, but that a full DNA analysis was not complete.

Baghdadi has been the focus of an intense international manhunt since 2014, when the terrorist network he led seized huge parts of Iraq and Syria with the intention of creating a caliphate for Islamic extremists. He was believed to hew to extreme security measures, even when meeting with his most-trusted associates.

His death would set off a succession struggle among top Islamic State leaders. Many other top leaders have been killed in American drone strikes and raids in the past few years. Anticipating his own death, Baghdadi delegated authorities to regional and functional lieutenants to ensure that the Islamic State operations would continue.

“There are few publicly well-recognized candidates to potentially replace Baghdadi,” said Evan F. Kohlmann, who tracks militant websites at the New York security consulting firm Flashpoint Global Partners.