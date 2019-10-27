PITTSBURGH — The first anniversary of the deadliest attack on Jews in US history was marked around the world Sunday with community service projects, music and an online remembrance.
The shooting on Oct. 27, 2018, killed 11 and wounded seven at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood, where a steady stream of people stopped by Sunday. Lining the fence outside the closed Tree of Life building were 11 flowerpots, each one bearing the name of one of those killed. People also piled bouquets and crocheted hearts at the site and hung signs on the fence saying the city was ‘‘stronger than hate’’ and calling diversity its strength.
‘‘Today we remember those we lost and come together as a commonwealth to stand united as neighbors,’’ said a Twitter message from Governor Tom Wolf, who is scheduled to attend a memorial service in Pittsburgh on Sunday evening.
Pittsburgh’s sports teams joined other organizations in honoring the victims. Steelers president Art Rooney II said Sunday that fans will be asked at Monday night’s game to stand for a moment of silence. The Pittsburgh Penguins said ‘‘Hatred and discrimination have no place in Pittsburgh or anywhere else,’’ and the Pittsburgh Pirates echoed that sentiment, saying the memory of the victims ‘‘will always be a reminder that hatred has no place in our world.’’
ASSOCIATED PRESS