The gender-reveal “announcement resulted in the explosion,” the statement said. The office did not elaborate on the nature of the explosion or what debris struck the woman.

The unidentified woman, 56, was pronounced dead after firefighters and medics arrived at the party, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said, according to a local radio station, KNIA-KRLS.

A woman in Iowa died Saturday after flying debris from an explosion during a gender-reveal announcement struck her, authorities said.

The party took place in Knoxville, Iowa, about 40 miles southeast of Des Moines.

Guests gather at gender-reveal parties to watch expectant parents announce the sex of their baby. The announcements have become more elaborate, with some involving plumes of smoke, pops of confetti, or explosive effects to the shades of blue and pink.

Advertisement

The parties have gained popularity on social media, but some have gone awry.

A US Border Patrol agent’s gender-reveal party in Arizona last year sparked a fire that consumed more than 45,000 acres and caused more than $8 million in damage.

The agent, Dennis Dickey, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor violation of federal Forest Service regulations because of the explosion at his gender-reveal party. The fire, which came to be known as the Sawmill Fire, required 800 firefighters working a week to put it out.

In Australia, a car that began slowly expelling blue smoke to announce the gender of a baby burst into flames. The driver, who jumped out of the car, was convicted of dangerous operation of a car.