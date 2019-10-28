It marks a shift for Democrats, who have resisted for weeks the idea of holding a vote on the impeachment inquiry, arguing that doing so was unnecessary to authorize their work, and privately worrying that doing so could put politically vulnerable Democrats in a difficult position.

Democrats described the vote, which will come more than a month after they launched the inquiry, as a necessary next step to lay out the rules for conducting it in public, rather than a response to accusations from Republicans and the White House that the process has violated precedents and denied the president due process rights.

NEW YORK — The House plans to take its first formal vote Thursday on the impeachment inquiry into President Trump, Democratic leaders said Monday, ushering in a new phase as they prepare to go public with their investigation into his dealings on Ukraine.

But in scheduling the vote, Democrats were effectively challenging Trump and his congressional allies who have called the inquiry an unfair sham of a process but avoided any substantive discussion of the president’s conduct. Whether they can pick up the votes of moderate Republicans remains to be seen.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the vote in a letter to colleagues Monday afternoon.

“This resolution establishes the procedure for hearings that are open to the American people, authorizes the disclosure of deposition transcripts, outlines procedures to transfer evidence to the Judiciary Committee as it considers potential articles of impeachment, and sets forth due process rights for the president and his counsel,” Pelosi said in a statement.

Representative Jim McGovern, Democrat from Massachusetts, chairman of the House Rules Committee, said he would introduce the resolution, which has not yet been finalized, Tuesday. His panel plans to consider it Wednesday, followed by a vote of the full House on Thursday.

The rules will also allow for staff aides of the House Intelligence Committee to question witnesses directly during public hearings, according to an official working on the inquiry who described the measure on condition of anonymity because it had yet to be made public. It was not immediately clear if the two other panels contributing the inquiry, the Foreign Affairs and Oversight and Reform committees, would also convene public hearings.

So far, the impeachment inquiry has played out almost entirely behind the closed doors of the Intelligence panel, where Republican and Democratic staff and lawmakers have questioned a string of witnesses. But Democrats leading it had long forecast that they would begin to move some witness testimony and a presentation of facts gathered in private into public view.

“We are taking this step to eliminate any doubt as to whether the Trump administration may withhold documents, prevent witness testimony, disregard duly authorized subpoenas or continue obstructing the House of Representatives,” Pelosi wrote

Republicans signaled they would oppose the measure en masse. Shortly after the vote was announced, Representative Kevin McCarthy of California, the top House Republican, said Democrats called the announcement “an admission that this process has been botched from the start,” and said Republicans “will not legitimize” it.

Similarly, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said that Pelosi ‘‘is finally admitting what the rest of America already knew — that Democrats were conducting an unauthorized impeachment proceeding . . . ”

In another shift in strategy, House Democrats will forgo using the federal courts to try to compel testimony from recalcitrant witnesses in their impeachment inquiry, and warned that lawmakers would instead use the lack of cooperation to bolster their case that Trump has abused his office and obstructed Congress’s investigation. Representative Adam B. Schiff, Democrat of California and the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, confirmed the plan after Charles M. Kupperman, the former deputy national security adviser and one of Trump’s “closest confidential” advisers, defied a House subpoena for testimony that had been scheduled for Monday morning.

The White House on Friday said that Kupperman was absolutely immune from testifying and directed him not to appear in defiance of a subpoena. That prompted the former official to file a lawsuit against Trump and congressional Democrats asking a federal judge whether he could testify, raising the prospect of a drawn-out legal battle over weighty questions about the separation of powers that could effectively stall the impeachment inquiry for months.

“We are not willing to let the White House engage us in a lengthy game of rope-a-dope in the courts, so we press ahead,” Schiff told reporters outside his secure hearing rooms.

In earlier oversight disputes, House Democrats have turned to the courts with some frequency, but those lawsuits have already eaten up valuable months of time without signs of resolution any time soon. Schiff indicated Democrats now did not have the luxury of waiting, given the gravity of the allegations that Trump abused his power to enlist help from Ukraine in smearing his political opponents.

“If this witness had something to say that would be helpful to the White House, they would want him to come and testify,” Schiff said. “They plainly don’t.”

Schiff acknowledged that the White House would most likely try to invoke similar privilege to try to block other high-level witnesses, including John R. Bolton, the former national security adviser said to be alarmed by Trump’s dealings with Ukraine. Doing so would only fuel another article of impeachment charging Trump with obstructing Congress’s fact-finding, he said.

The remarks came as impeachment investigators braced for a busy week, which will include testimony from another five or more witnesses.

Around the time Schiff was speaking, the Justice Department said that it would appeal a Federal District Court ruling handed down on Friday that said the House’s effort was a legally legitimate impeachment inquiry, and ordered the executive branch to provide secret grand jury evidence to the House Judiciary Committee collected by the former special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, who investigated Russia’s interference in the 2016 elections.

The Trump legal team has argued that the impeachment inquiry is illegitimate because the full House has not voted to formally authorize one. The ruling by Chief Judge Beryl Howell undercut a key argument the White House has invoked to justify its orders to executive branch officials to defy congressional subpoenas about the Ukraine affair.

Judge Howell had ordered the department to turn over the grand jury evidence by Wednesday. In notifying the court that it would appeal the order to the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, the administration asked Judge Howell to suspend that deadline while the higher court weighs the issues.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.