The unusual act of clemency comes in the case of Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher, who a year ago was facing a court-martial and the prospect of life in prison without parole. Navy prosecutors had accused him of shooting civilians in Iraq, killing a captive enemy fighter with a hunting knife, and threatening to kill fellow SEALs if they reported him, among other charges. Gallagher was acquitted by a military jury in July of all the charges except one minor count: bringing discredit on the armed forces, by posing for a photo with the corpse of the captive he was accused of killing.

The Navy SEAL at the center of one the highest-profile war crimes cases in years had his sentence drastically reduced Tuesday by the Navy’s top admiral, sparing the SEAL from the most serious punishment he still faced, a steep demotion that could have cost him nearly $1 million in retirement pay.

Admiral Mike Gilday, the chief of naval operations, did not erase the conviction or relieve Gallagher of all punishment, as the defense had asked. Instead, he limited the sentence to a demotion by one rank, to special operator first class, as the jury had recommended.

The case was closely watched by President Trump, who intervened several times on the special operator’s behalf and congratulated him on Twitter when he was acquitted of nearly all charges, saying, “Glad I could help!”

Gilday’s decision to reduce Gallagher only one rank will cost the SEAL nearly $200,000 in retirement pay, according to his lawyers’ estimate. And the SEAL could still face administrative punishment for other misconduct that the Navy has investigated but did not include in the court-martial.

Gallagher’s lawyers said they were disappointed that the Navy let the demotion stand, and said they will seek to have it reversed, though they declined to say how.

Lauren Hanzel, a lawyer who represented one of the SEALs who testified in the trial about the killing of the captive, said authorities usually ignore arguments for mercy, especially in cases where there is evidence of other misconduct.

Hanzel said the decision to give him clemency would have a chilling effect, deterring other troops from reporting crimes they witness. “Who would want to come forward, only to be ruthlessly abused and see that nothing happens?” she said. “Who would trust the system?”