Fire crews walked along a blackened ridge as they battled the Getty fire in Los Angeles. Gregory Bull/Associated Press
Stephanie LaFranchi held dog Jadzia as they walkd through a family home that was destroyed by the Kincade Fire in Calistoga, Calif. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
A firefighter dragged a hose to battle a grass fire on East Cypress Road in Knightsen, Calif. Jose Carlos Fajardo/San Jose Mercury News via AP
Volunteer Alejandro Pablo carried a newly built cot to an evacuee in need at a Red Cross shelter set up at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa, Calif. John Burgess/The Press Democrat via AP
Rubble could seen through the still-standing stone facade of the Soda Rock Winery, which was lost in the Kincade Fire, in Healdsburg, Calif.PHILIP PACHECO
Firefighters from the Marin County Tamalpais Fire Crew burned brush ahead of the Kincade fire near Geyserville, Calif.Max Whittaker
A helicopter dropped water on the Getty Fire near Kenter Canyon in Los Angeles.Ringo H.W. Chiu/FR170512 AP via AP
Stephanie LaFranchi (right) and Ashley LaFranchi examined the remains of their family's Oak Ridge Angus ranch, leveled by the Kincade Fire, in Calistoga, Calif. Noah Berger/FR34727 AP via AP
A hillside smoldered as firefighters lit backfires to slow the spread of the Kincade Fire in unincorporated Sonoma County, Calif. Noah Berger/FR34727 AP via AP
Vines surrounded a burning building as the Kincade Fire burns through the Jimtown community of unincorporated Sonoma County, Calif. Noah Berger/FR34727 AP via AP