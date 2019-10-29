The upshot of the study is that 110 million people around the globe live below the current high tide level — including many partially protected by existing sea walls or other infrastructure, as in New Orleans. Even under a scenario of very modest climate change, that number will rise to 150 million in 2050 and 190 million by 2100.

WASHINGTON — Rising seas will be much worse and more expensive to deal with than previously supposed, new research finds, not because of faster changes in sea levels but because of a boost in estimates of the number of people living on low ground.

Advertisement

If climate change and sea level rise follow a worse path, as many as 340 million people living below the high tide level could be in peril, to say nothing of how many could be affected in floods and extreme events.

Such figures are three times — or more — higher than earlier estimates.

‘‘We’ve had a huge blind spot as to the degree of danger, and that’s what we’ve been striving to improve,’’ said Benjamin Strauss of Climate Central, who authored the study in Nature Communications with colleague Scott Kulp.

The reason for the big change is that past research has relied on data about coastal elevations that comes from radar measurements from the 2000 space shuttle Endeavor mission. But that data set has problems. The instrument detected the height not only of the coastal land surface but anything else that was on it, such as houses or trees. This introduced error into land elevation estimates averaging about 6.5 feet globally, the study says.

‘‘For all of the resources we have rightly invested in improving our sea level projections, we didn’t know the height of the ground beneath our feet,’’ Strauss said.

Some wealthy countries, such as the United States, have used laser-based coastal measurements to gain more accuracy, but most have not been able to do so.

Advertisement

The new study uses the more accurate US measurements as a guide, training an algorithm to apply similar adjustments to the global data set from the space shuttle. This is where the much higher numbers for exposed populations come from, with the biggest changes in exposure coming for countries in Asia.

‘‘In terms of global estimates, I think the analysis convincingly shows that the situation is probably even worse than previous studies suggested,’’ said Stephane Hallegatte, an economist at the World Bank who studies climate change and disaster exposure. ‘‘We are talking about hundreds of millions of people who will be directly exposed.’’

The changes are certainly very large. The study estimates that 110 million people live below the current high tide level, vs. an estimated 28 million for the older data set. About 250 million people would fall below the level of the worst yearly flood, the study says, up from the previous estimate of 65 million.

The findings are worst for Asia, notably in China, Bangladesh, and India. In the worst-case scenario, these countries would see 87 million, 50 million, and 38 million people below the high tide level, respectively, in 2100.