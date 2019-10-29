‘‘For example, I’ve gone to Ronna McDaniel and said, ‘Ronna, I need help on something,’ ‘‘ Hodges said, referring to the chair of the Republican National Committee. ‘‘She’s been able to call over to the White House and say, ‘Hey, we have one of our large givers. They need an audience. . . . They need to be heard and you need to listen to them.’ So that’s why it’s important.’’

‘‘Every dollar amount, no matter how small or large it is’’ is important, Hodges, founder of Advance Financial, one of the country’s largest payday lenders, said during a 48-minute webcast, obtained by The Washington Post.

Billing himself as one of President Trump’s top fund-raisers, Michael Hodges told fellow payday lenders recently that industry contributions to the president’s reelection campaign could be leveraged to gain access to the Trump administration.

The Sept. 24 webinar sponsored by Borrow Smart Compliance, an industry consultant, gives surprisingly frank insight into the payday lending industry’s strategy to push for weaker government regulations by forging a tight relationship with the Trump administration and the president’s campaign. The payday lending industry, made up of businesses that make short-term loans to consumers at high interest rates, is awaiting new rules that could weaken Obama administration requirements. Those rules include a requirement that the companies must ensure consumers can afford to repay the money they borrow.

Representative Maxine Waters, Democrat of California and the powerful chair of the Financial Services Committee, is an industry ‘‘hater,’’ and Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts would pose a big threat if elected president, Hodges and three other industry insiders said during the talk. They called Trump their ‘‘ultimate backstop’’ against attempts to defeat legislation the industry wants.

‘‘When Trump was elected, the needle moved in our favor — finally,’’ Max Wood of Borrow Smart Compliance said during the webinar.

In an interview, Wood acknowledged posting the YouTube video but then referred questions about fund-raising to others who took part. The video, which had about 40 views as of Friday afternoon, was removed shortly after The Post asked Wood about it.

Biden’s effort criticized by top Iowa Democrats

Joe Biden risks a humiliating third- or fourth-place finish in Iowa early next year, according to nearly a dozen senior Democrats in the state who attribute the prospect to what they see as a poorly organized operation that has failed to engage with voters and party leaders.

With fewer than 100 days until the Feb. 3 caucuses, Biden is failing to spend the time with small groups of voters and party officials that Iowans expect and his campaign’s outreach has been largely ineffective, according to 11 senior Democrats in Iowa. That could send Biden to a crippling loss behind Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg, who have highly organized campaigns in Iowa, said the Democrats, most of whom requested anonymity to speak candidly about the campaign.

Biden didn’t join the 2020 presidential race until April, months after his rivals had set up camp and secured the most sought-after hires. He entered as the front-runner, a position that has slowly eroded as Warren’s and Buttigieg’s standings have risen. Recent polls have Warren tied with Biden, and one survey shows Buttigieg in third place in the state.

Even though Biden told reporters in Iowa last week that he was “working like hell” to win, Democrats there say he has a lot of ground to make up.

“I think it’s fair to say if action isn’t taken soon, you’re going to find that a person who was 7 or 14 points behind Biden will be breathing down his neck or actually ahead of him,” said Kurt Meyer, chairman of the Mitchell County Democratic Party. “There’s still time because the caucuses are not on Oct. 27, but action needs to be taken.”

A defeat in Iowa wouldn’t end the Biden campaign. He is heavily favored in South Carolina, the fourth contest of the nominating season, but it would slice into his chief argument — that he’s best suited to beat President Trump.

The Biden campaign said it is confident in the strength of its Iowa operation, issuing a statement saying Biden has about 70 endorsements, with dozens more forthcoming. It also said that surrogates such as his wife, Jill, and Iowa officials have campaigned strongly on the candidate’s behalf.

“This is really early in the process as you know and most observers know the Iowans take a long time making up their mind and so I feel good about Iowa,” Biden told MSNBC on Tuesday. “

