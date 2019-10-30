Americans as a rule don’t get enough exercise — less than one in four do, data show — and many contend their schedules are simply too packed to fit it in. The explanation is so prevalent that such medical and public health institutions as the Mayo Clinic and the American Heart Association address the ‘‘no time for exercise’’ hurdle in their outreach campaigns.

But the notion that we’re too busy to work out is nonsense, according to a new study from the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and conducted by researchers at the nonprofit Rand Corp. Americans, in fact, have plenty of free time: an average of five hours of it each day, according to their analysis of the American Time Use Survey, which collects detailed time-use diaries from thousands of people.