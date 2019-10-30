Americans as a rule don’t get enough exercise — less than one in four do, data show — and many contend their schedules are simply too packed to fit it in. The explanation is so prevalent that such medical and public health institutions as the Mayo Clinic and the American Heart Association address the ‘‘no time for exercise’’ hurdle in their outreach campaigns.
But the notion that we’re too busy to work out is nonsense, according to a new study from the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and conducted by researchers at the nonprofit Rand Corp. Americans, in fact, have plenty of free time: an average of five hours of it each day, according to their analysis of the American Time Use Survey, which collects detailed time-use diaries from thousands of people.
Advertisement
Instead of exercising, we’re giving over the bulk of our free time to mobile, computer, and TV screens.
‘‘There is a general perception among the public and even public health professionals that a lack of leisure time is a major reason that Americans do not get enough physical activity,’’ said Deborah Cohen, a Rand researcher and coauthor of the study. ‘‘But we found no evidence for those beliefs.’’
washington post