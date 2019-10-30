House leaders had initially hoped to hold a floor vote before the Nov. 28 holiday so the Senate could hold trial before Christmas. But the surprising number of witnesses agreeing to testify behind closed doors in the Capitol over the past few weeks has extended the timeline and sparked a debate over whether prolonged impeachment proceedings are politically prudent.

WASHINGTON — House Democrats increasingly expect their impeachment inquiry into President Trump will stretch well past Thanksgiving, possibly forcing a Senate trial into January or later — a timeline that could complicate the final weeks of campaigning before the party starts to choose its nominee.

Some Democratic strategists have raised concerns that an extended process bridging the holiday season risks losing the nation’s attention or lending credence to Republican claims that Democrats have been distracted from the bread-and-butter issues such as health care and job creation that they focused on in the 2018 election.

‘‘The bandwidth and the attention span for it will be hard-pressed once the holiday season is engaged,’’ said Dan Sena, the former executive director of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. ‘‘I think this is not something people want on their dinner table.’’

A January trial would also disrupt the final weeks of campaigning before the Iowa caucuses for candidates who are senators in Washington, while others including former vice president Joe Biden and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., continue to rally voters on hay bales. The caucuses are Feb. 3.

House leaders plan for the first floor vote in the impeachment inquiry on Thursday, a measure that will authorize public hearings and ensure the release of deposition transcripts.

Under the constitutional process, the House would vote to impeach with a simple majority vote. The Senate would then hold a trial, with conviction requiring a vote of two-thirds of the senators present.

Other strategists have argued that Trump and the Republican Party have reacted so poorly to the investigation that a drawn-out process could be beneficial to Trump’s rivals.

‘‘He has been exhibiting all the behaviors that polling shows makes the voters who decide elections very nervous about him,’’ said Dan Pfeiffer, who was a senior White House adviser to President Obama and now co-hosts the ‘‘Pod Save America’’ podcast. ‘‘Short-circuiting the investigation to meet an arbitrary deadline is the greater political risk than having it bleed into 2020.’’

On Capitol Hill, interviews with more than a dozen House Democrats revealed their hope to conduct a full and complete investigation, with some expressing concern about the process extending into January.

‘‘The end of the year is the deadline still, and I certainly think it ought to happen before Iowa,’’ said Representative Ro Khanna of California, a supporter of independent Senator Bernie Sanders for the presidency. ‘‘When you run against an incumbent, you have to make the case of why to fire them. The House has done that. But you also have to make the case of how you’re going to improve people’s lives.’’

Others are focused more on the need to follow the facts.

‘‘I’ve heard we need to be done before Thanksgiving, that it needs to be done before Christmas, that it needs to be done before the first primary — it needs to be done when it’s done,’’ said House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, Democrat of Worcester. ‘‘This has to be a dignified process and a process the American people respect.’’

‘‘I think they should take as long as they need,’’ said Senator Brian Schatz, Democrat of Hawaii. “This is a weighty matter, and if it takes several months, so be it.’’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, has publicly sided with the latter group, even as the team she has assembled to conduct the inquiry has been moving quickly, repeatedly seeking to avoid judicial involvement that might cause months of delay in an effort to produce more documents and testimony.

‘‘The timeline will depend on the truth line,’’ Pelosi said on Oct. 17.

House majority leader Steny Hoyer, Democrat of Maryland, declined to speculate Tuesday about the impact on the Iowa caucuses.

‘‘We haven’t put a time frame on it. But we would like to do it as expeditiously as possible. And that will be informed by the facts, by our conclusions, and where we think we need to go,’’ Hoyer said.

Republicans have repeatedly tried to use time as a weapon to get the upper hand in proceedings. Trump and his staff have refused requests for documents and demanded that current and former officials decline House requests for documents and testimony.

Last week, House Republicans tried to disrupt the investigative work, with members storming and delaying a closed-door witness interview.

So far, the Democratic National Committee and the top presidential campaigns have not weighed in on the timing debate, both because they do not want to politicize the process and because it is difficult to ascertain just what an extended process would mean, officials said.

Several Democratic senators running for president, including Kamala Harris of California, a former state prosecutor, are likely to try to use a trial of Trump as a showcase for their candidacy. But the trial could also remove them from the campaign trail in early states such as Iowa and New Hampshire just weeks before the vote.

‘‘We have been in uncharted territory for so long, who knows? It could distinguish people, or it could complicate things,’’ said a top official with one of the Democratic campaigns, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss strategy.