His seat of choice? The one occupied by Representative Katie Hill, a Democrat, who announced Sunday that she is resigning amid an ethics investigation into allegations that she had been romantically involved with her legislative director. Hill has denied the charge, but admitted to engaging in a consensual three-person relationship with her now-estranged husband and a member of her campaign staff. The freshman lawmaker, who identifies as bisexual, became embroiled in controversy earlier this month after a conservative news site and British tabloid published nude photos of Hill without her consent.

Now a free man living in California, Papadopoulos, who pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to federal agents investigating Russian interference in President Trump’s election, is planning to make his return to politics — as a candidate for Congress.

George Papadopoulos’s first major political role, serving as an adviser to the Trump campaign in 2016, catapulted him into the center of an international scandal and ultimately landed him in federal prison.

On Tuesday, Papadopoulos, 32, filed paperwork to run as a Republican in California’s 25th District and is expected to formally announce his candidacy later this week, Fox News reported. The news was met with swift backlash from California State Assemblywoman Christy Smith, so far the lone Democrat in the race for Hill’s seat. Three Republicans are also running, the Associated Press reported.

‘‘If he pled guilty to lying to the FBI — how do we know he’ll tell us the truth?’’ Smith tweeted, tagging Papadopoulos. ‘‘We deserve someone from our community serving as our voice — not @realDonaldTrump’s wannabe political hack!’’

Smith later ratcheted up her criticism of Papadopoulos, sharing a video that appeared to mock the former Trump adviser over the short amount of time he’s lived in California. Papadopoulos, who is originally from Illinois, moved west with his wife after he was sentenced in September 2018.

Washington Post

Michelle Obama targets ‘white flight’

Former first lady Michelle Obama shared painful memories of growing up in Chicago’s South Side and gave a reminder to white people in attendance at the Obama Foundation Summit on Tuesday: ‘‘Y’all were running from us, and you’re still running,’’ she said.

Obama was talking about the white flight she experienced growing up in a South Side neighborhood.

White flight is when white people relocate from diverse or increasingly diverse areas.

The former first lady said she noticed white families packing and heading for other parts of the city and Illinois to be away from black people.

With her brother, New York Knicks executive Craig Robinson, by her side, Obama said their family was doing everything they were supposed to do and sometimes better. ‘‘As we moved in white folks moved out, because they were afraid of what our families represented,’’ she said.

In 2010 Chicago had the fifth-highest combined racial and economic segregation in the nation and the 10th-highest black and white segregation, according to a 2017 study from Chicago-based Metropolitan Planning Council.

Chicago is now ranked the fourth most-segregated city in the county, USA Today Money reported in July.

White flight reduced the city’s capital for schools, infrastructure, and other community resources, something Obama said she noticed when she was growing up.

‘‘There were no gang fights, there were no territorial battles. Yet one by one, they packed their bags and they ran from us. And they left communities in shambles,’’ she said during her time of plugging the Obama Presidential Center to be built in the historic Jackson Park, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The former first lady said she’s still noticing patterns of white flight in Chicago, as immigrant families settle in neighborhoods.

‘‘You were running from us and you’re still running, because we’re no different than the immigrant families that are moving in, the families in Pilsen, the families that are coming from other places to try to do better,’’ she said to applause.

Washington Post

Biden campaign allies launch super-PAC

Allies of Joe Biden on Wednesday launched their super-PAC supporting his presidential candidacy, arguing it’s needed to help him fight attacks from President Trump as his campaign focuses on the Democratic primary.

In a press release announcing its formal launch on Wednesday, Unite the Country says Biden has the best chance of beating Trump, and the group will focus its efforts on getting that message across to voters. It plans to push back against attacks on the Democratic primary front-runner by Trump and his allies.

‘‘We will not sit idly by while Trump spreads lies about a man who has served this country with honor and dignity,’’ said Steve Schale, the group’s strategist.

The super-PAC, which filed its statement of organization with the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday, is led by former aides to Biden.

Biden’s campaign has struggled to raise money, spending $2 million more in the third quarter than the $15.7 million it raised, and had just $9 million in the bank at the end of September.

Biden allies and the former vice president himself have argued that the group is necessary because he is facing what they see as unprecedented attacks from Trump, the Republican National Committee, and conservative groups.

Bloomberg