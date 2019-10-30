ALBUQUERQUE — Chaco Culture National Historical Park is at the center of a decades-long debate over how to manage oil and gas development in a sprawling area of northwestern New Mexico that is dotted by sites tied to the park but that lie outside its boundaries.

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday approved legislation prohibiting drilling on the checkerboard of federal land that borders the park.

The measure also calls for terminating existing no-producing leases in the area and suggests that more studies

and protective measures be taken to address health, safety, and environmental effects on communities and tribal interests.